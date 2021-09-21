'I’m not sure where else does it': Connacht embrace captaincy experiment ahead of new season

Connacht are trying out a new leadership experiment this season where Jarrad Butler has again been appointed club captain but might not necessarily skipper the team on the field in a game even if he is playing.

Head coach Andy Friend said his fellow Australian is the man to lead them for his fourth season in charge but he wants to empower young players coming through and handing them the captaincy for particular games might not only attain that but give them an edge in matches.

“I’m not sure where else does it,” said Friend. “When I came in Jarrad was the elected captain — it was a team vote in the first year, second year and third year that I have been here. And quite rightly he was the players’ choice and the staff’s choice to be captain and he was my choice to be captain.

“I said to JB at the front end of it that it was probably a three-year appointment so we have got into the fourth year and I didn’t go to an election this year, I went for a selection. And I believe having been here for three years I have a pretty good handle on what to do in terms of leadership.

“When I looked at it I was very comfortable giving him the leadership again, the only difference this time is I think we have some brilliant young leaders coming through … we saw last year Paul Boyle had a few stints at being captain, Tom Daly, Caolin Blade, Eoghan Masterson and Jack Carty at the front end of this season, all had stints.

“We have some pretty good leaders so by naming JB as club captain we are saying off the field you are the man and doesn’t mean you can’t be captain on the rugby field but it doesn’t give carte blanche that if you are selected you are going to be the skipper. So, it allows us grow the next crop of leaders coming through,” added Friend.

Friend is bringing his side to Cardiff this weekend where they have only won twice in a decade and he has to deal with a number of injuries in a few areas, with scrum-half and second row light at the moment.

Connacht expect to announce the signing of a new loosehead in the coming days with the experienced Denis Buckely out until after Christmas with a cruciate injury, while lock Gavin Thornbury is also not expected back for months from a shoulder problem.

Recently capped Blade is out with an Achilles injury with the promising Colm Reilly suffering an untimely ankle injury in training last week, leaving Kieran Marmion as the only fit senior scrum-half.

Bundee Aki is troubled by a neck injury but wasn’t expected back until next month following his Lions exploits, while new signings lock Leva Fifita and prop Sam Illo are out through injury along with last season’s top try scorer Alex Wootton.