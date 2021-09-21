'I’m not sure where else does it': Connacht embrace captaincy experiment ahead of new season

Head coach Andy Friend wants to empower young players coming through the ranks
'I’m not sure where else does it': Connacht embrace captaincy experiment ahead of new season

Connacht's Jarrad Butler ahead of the pre-season friendly against Worcester earlier this month. Picture: INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 15:25
John Fallon

Connacht are trying out a new leadership experiment this season where Jarrad Butler has again been appointed club captain but might not necessarily skipper the team on the field in a game even if he is playing.

Head coach Andy Friend said his fellow Australian is the man to lead them for his fourth season in charge but he wants to empower young players coming through and handing them the captaincy for particular games might not only attain that but give them an edge in matches.

“I’m not sure where else does it,” said Friend. “When I came in Jarrad was the elected captain — it was a team vote in the first year, second year and third year that I have been here. And quite rightly he was the players’ choice and the staff’s choice to be captain and he was my choice to be captain.

“I said to JB at the front end of it that it was probably a three-year appointment so we have got into the fourth year and I didn’t go to an election this year, I went for a selection. And I believe having been here for three years I have a pretty good handle on what to do in terms of leadership.

“When I looked at it I was very comfortable giving him the leadership again, the only difference this time is I think we have some brilliant young leaders coming through … we saw last year Paul Boyle had a few stints at being captain, Tom Daly, Caolin Blade, Eoghan Masterson and Jack Carty at the front end of this season, all had stints.

“We have some pretty good leaders so by naming JB as club captain we are saying off the field you are the man and doesn’t mean you can’t be captain on the rugby field but it doesn’t give carte blanche that if you are selected you are going to be the skipper. So, it allows us grow the next crop of leaders coming through,” added Friend.

Friend is bringing his side to Cardiff this weekend where they have only won twice in a decade and he has to deal with a number of injuries in a few areas, with scrum-half and second row light at the moment.

Connacht expect to announce the signing of a new loosehead in the coming days with the experienced Denis Buckely out until after Christmas with a cruciate injury, while lock Gavin Thornbury is also not expected back for months from a shoulder problem.

Recently capped Blade is out with an Achilles injury with the promising Colm Reilly suffering an untimely ankle injury in training last week, leaving Kieran Marmion as the only fit senior scrum-half.

Bundee Aki is troubled by a neck injury but wasn’t expected back until next month following his Lions exploits, while new signings lock Leva Fifita and prop Sam Illo are out through injury along with last season’s top try scorer Alex Wootton.

More in this section

Cork and Limerick explained through Cillian Murphy and Richard Harris films Cork and Limerick explained through Cillian Murphy and Richard Harris films
Killarney report: Wouldn’t You Agree digs deep to land the spoils Killarney report: Wouldn’t You Agree digs deep to land the spoils
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 9 - Athletics Thomas Barr clips hurdle that costs him Olympic final
#Connacht Rugby
Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - MKM Stadium

Sheffield unites old Cork pals 

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices