ACL injury means Denis Buckley set for extended spell on sidelines

Connacht’s worst fears have been realised with experienced loosehead Denis Buckley ruled out until 2022 following confirmation that the knee injury picked up last weekend in Italy is an anterior cruciate ligament.

Head coach Andy Friend said they were hoping that the injury might be just a medial collateral ligament (MCL), which has a recovery period measured in weeks rather than months, but a scan has revealed that it is more serious than that.

Buckley’s injury has been diagnosed as an ACL which has a recovery time after surgery of around nine months and it now looks like it will be springtime 2022 before the Roscommon native is back in action.

It’s a cruel turn of events for the 30-year who suffered the injury less than a minute into his 200th appearance for Connacht against Benetton at Stadio Monigo last weekend.

The injury also rules out any hope that the former Irish U20 prop might finally make his senior bow when Andy Farrell assembles the squad for the summer clashes against the USA and Japan.

His loss will also mean that Connacht will be stretched in the front row when they re-assemble for next season with Friend planning on going with seven props for the 2021/22 campaign but he may now need to look at bringing in some cover given that his most experienced prop will be out until the closing stages of the season.

Meanwhile, No 8 Abraham Papali’i has escaped with a four-match ban following his third red card in 14 games since he arrived last summer.

Coach Friend had indicated during the week that they were hoping the suspension would not be more than six weeks, but after serving three and five-match bans for dismissals against Munster and Zebre, there were fears he could be hit with a three-month ban after a high tackle against Benetton.

However, the judicial process found a number of mitigating factors including a lack of intent, no injury to the opposing player and ‘a frank and honest recognition of his offending and also a serious commitment and determination to addressing it in practical terms,’ by the 27-year old former rugby league player.