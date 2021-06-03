John Egan captains Ireland as Troy Parrott given second start

Kenny’s side have scored just four times in 11-match winless run since he took charge in April 2020.
John Egan captains Ireland as Troy Parrott given second start

John Egan: Returns from injury to captain Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Bagu Blanco

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 17:08
John Fallon

Troy Parrott is making his second start for Ireland, operating in support of main striker James Collins in this evening’s friendly against Andorra.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been marked out as the natural successor to Robbie Keane since his early teens but endured an underwhelming club season, struggling during loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich Town.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny knows the Dubliner’s qualities having seen him score four times in Euro U21 qualifiers during his spell at that level and will rely on his prowess to spark against the minnows.

Handed the No 10 jersey, the Ireland manager confirmed Parrott will be deployed in a central area. None of the four uncapped players drafted in for the end-of-season gathering have made the line-up.

“With our quick players, Aaron Connolly, Callum Robinson and Callum O’Dowda, missing, we’ve have to work out another way of playing that suits us to win this game,” he said. “Troy will in a central area.” Also featuring in attack will be James Collins and Ronan Curtis, with Kenny hoping they replicate their scoring exploits on the international stage.

“James Collins and Ronan Curtis have both reached double-figures in goals for their clubs, so they’re certainly capable of scoring,” he said.

Elsewhere, John Egan returns from injury to captain the side. He will partner Dara O’Shea in central-defence, meaning Shane Duffy misses out. Conor Hourihane is also restored, having missed the March camp due to a hamstring starin.

Newcomer Andrew Omobamidele didn’t make the matchday squad, presumably due to injury.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; M Doherty, D O'Shea, J Egan (capt), J McClean; J Cullen, C Hourihane; J Knight, T Parrott, R Curtis; J Collins.

Clare v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 3

Allianz Football League: No Division 2 or 4 finals to be held; Kerry and Cork get home advantage

