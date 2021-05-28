CJ Stander rises to the challenge on Thomond Park swansong

Munster 31 Cardiff Blues 27

CJ Stander made his final appearance at Thomond Park a telling one with a successful captain’s challenge to see Munster over the line with an invaluable Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup bonus-point win last night.

Captaining his province on his farewell home game before retirement at the end of the season, the South African arguably kept Munster’s bid for silverware alive as he spotted Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams roll the ball back into a ruck with his boot as the visitors made a last-ditch bid for a bonus-point try of their own that would have won the game with the clock past 83 minutes. Having conceded a penalty in Cardiff’s 23-phase drive towards the line, Stander’s intervention saved the day, the resulting free kick booted into touch by Joey Carbery to end a rollercoaster evening in Limerick.

Stander, Tommy O’Donnell and James Cronin were all starting a home game for the final time before moving on, but it had been a sluggish start from Munster that had seen them trail 10-0 after 18 minutes through a Tomos Williams try and Jarrod Evans conversion and penalty.

Munster needed a spark and it eventually came from scrum-half Craig Casey on 29 minutes, bringing his pack to life by scragging his opposite number Williams as the ball exited a scrum. A penalty accrued from the resulting ruck and from the territory gained from Joey Carbery’s kick to touch, Munster hit back with a driving maul finished by Niall Scannell. Carbery converted and he was called on again three minutes later as the Munster pack struck again, from a close-range lineout. Damian de Allende collecting at the tail and carrying to a metre out from where Casey popped the ball for lock Fineen Wycherley to plough through scrum-half Williams.

An emotional chorus of "Stand Up and Fight' as the Munster team say goodbye to CJ Stander, Tommy O'Donnell and James Cronin on their last appearance at Thomond Park.#MUNvCBL #GuinnessPRO14RainbowCup pic.twitter.com/ikblxPBNN0 — eir Sport (@eirSport) May 28, 2021

Munster were on a roll now, and Carbery got the chance to add a third conversion of the opening half on 37 minutes when Niall Scannell finished another driving maul, sending the home side into 21-10 half-time lead.

It had been a first half of contrasting quarters, and the tables turned yet again after the interval, Cardiff springing to life with a wonderful score from fluid passing between backs and forwards, Tomos Williams finishing for his second try.

Evans converted before Carbery made the score 24-17 with a penalty — but the Blues fly-half and was able to then level the scores as replacement scrum-half Lloyd Williams added a third Cardiff try on 51 minutes, thanks to an inside pass from captain and flanker Josh Turnbull, the extras from the kicking tee making it 24-24.

Munster, who had lost Mike Haley to a yellow card on 54 minutes then conceded a penalty and subsequently the lead to Cardiff when Evans kicked his side in front.

But a Gavin Coombes turnover on 73 minutes led to a Keynan Knox try that brought up the bonus point and puts Johann van Graan’s side right back in the hunt for a long-awaited trophy.

MUNSTER: M Haley (HIA - 54-64 during sin bin; J Crowley 65); A Conway, D de Allende, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey (N McCarthy, 76); J Cronin (J Loughman, 64), N Scannell (D Barron, 69), S Archer (K Knox, 64); J Kleyn (G Coombes, 60), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (P O’Mahony, 52), T O’Donnell (J O’Sullivan, 45), CJ Stander - captain.

Yellow card: Haley 54-64.

CARDIFF BLUES: H Amos (M Morgan, 54); J Harries, W Halaholo, B Thomas, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams (L Williams, 51); C Domachowski (R Carré, 62), K Dacey (L Belcher, 62), D Lewis (D Arhip, 62); S Davies (R Thornton, 75), C Hill; J Turnbull - captain, J Botham, J Ratti (O Robinson, h-t).

Replacement not used: H Millard.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).