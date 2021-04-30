Jurgen Klopp not worried about revival of Manchester rivals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits “life's too short” to worry about the current success of both Manchester clubs but he accepts next season is likely to be even tougher as the competition for the top four increases.

Pep Guardiola's side are on the verge of reclaiming the Premier League title and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain after the first leg, while United virtually assured their place in the Europa League final with a 6-2 thrashing of Roma.

Defending league champions Liverpool, meanwhile, have been left trailing in the scrap for a top-four place and they are outsiders in that race but Klopp is not casting envious glances towards Manchester.

“We are responsible for the things that happen to us. We were involved in the last few years constantly in semi-finals and fighting or league titles,” he said.

“I don't know if other teams felt bad because of us but I wish for them not, I'm not like that. I'm not a person like this.

"They deserve the situation they are in. That is football, that is fair. They (City) won an awful lot of games. United turned the game around (against Roma) - like they did 20 times this year.

“I had my bad moments in the season for other reasons, not because other teams are winning more games than us.

“That's not my problem, my only problem is with the opponent of the specific weekend and not think 'Oh my God, City again and United are back on track'.

“Life is too short for these kind of worries or thoughts.

“We will challenge them again next year but this year we can only finish our season as good as possible and we have nothing to do with semi-finals and finals.”

Liverpool face United Sunday looking for their first win at Old Trafford in seven years – before Klopp's arrival at the club.

However, victory is imperative if they are to maintain their outside hopes of Champions League qualification and the German accepts things will only get more difficult next season.

"It always becomes harder because City never stops. That is clear. They did not stop and they will not stop,” he added.

“United is coming up definitely everyone can see that, Chelsea is obviously in a brilliant place, a top squad.

“Thomas (Tuchel) inherited a present and you can see that they are really good so it will not get easier.

"We're not just talking about City there will be other teams for sure. We have to deal with all the other teams who are outstandingly strong but still go under the radar like Leicester: brilliant manager and a top squad dealing with different situations.

Nobody should write off Tottenham or Arsenal. Obviously West Ham is now flying. How can it be easier? It is not only City.

For his part, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the importance of fans being heard as thousands of Manchester United supporters prepare to descend on Old Trafford for what the manager hopes will be a "peaceful" protest.

Departing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward followed co-chairman Joel Glazer in apologising to supporters for the club's attempt to join the Super League at an emergency fans forum this morning.

The breakaway plans swiftly collapsed but fan anger is not going away anytime soon, with United supporters demanding change at the top of a club that has been in control of the Glazer family since 2005.

Around 10,000 supporters are expected to descend on Old Trafford as they push to change the ownership structure at the club.

United boss Solskjaer said: "It's important that the fans' views are listened to and that we communicate better.

"My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

"As I've said before, I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners, and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further.

"But I'm so happy that all the clubs agreed that this shouldn't be the way of moving forward.

"Then again, when the protests are on, it's important that they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."

Solskjaer does not believe the protest will be a distraction heading into the "massive, massive game" against Liverpool.

"The players are focused on the game and nothing else," he said. "They've handled difficult situations before.

"Of course it was a strange week before the Leeds game (last Sunday) after the Super League announcement.

"But I've got to say that I'm not worried one second that our mind is not on the football when it happens.

"I think you saw here in the semi that the players are fully, fully focused on performing."