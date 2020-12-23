Lethal Cavani fires Man United into Carabao Cup semi-finals

Carabao Cup: Everton 0 Man United 2

Edinson Cavani’s late winner edged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a step closer to silverware with a deciding goal that carried Manchester United into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, reminding his manager and his team’s rivals in the process of the role he could yet play in this season.

The Uruguayan has had a slow start to his Premier League career, a series of niggling injuries, delays over Covid tests and, of course, recent controversies over alleged racist comments made in a social media post, all slowing down his integration into Solskjaer’s squad.

But tonight, with the quarter-final clash at Goodison heading towards penalties, Harry Maguire’s pass out of defence found Anthony Martial whose assist allowed the lethal Cavani to make space for himself own the edge of the area and curl an unstoppable shot past the diving Everton keeper.

Martial made the scoreline flattering with as 95th-minute second goal, a routine finish on the break as Everton pushed upfield and he was played in by Marcus Rashford.

But even before that second goal, this was a night from which the United manager could take huge encouragement.

Solskjaer had spoken before the game about the importance that the Carabao Cup - or more accurately, the chance to win the first trophy of his English managerial career - although when it came to team selection, and nine changes from the side that dismantled Leeds on Sunday, his actions suggested otherwise.

Everton's Tom Davies (right) and Manchester United's Edinson Cavani battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup clash. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

But there was no denying the urgency and quality with which the Reds set about the tie as they looked to continue a remarkable away run which has seen them unbeaten in domestic football on their travels since losing to Liverpool at Anfield in mid-January.

Attacking the Gwladys Street End where most of the 2,000 Everton fans were gathered, United’s tempo was virtually unplayable as Bruno Fernandes - one of the two survivors from the Leeds win - pulled the strings.

Ancelotti had selected back-up goalkeeper Robin Olsen, in preference to Jordan Pickford who was rotated out of the starting line-up, and the Swede was quickly under pressure as the visitors forced a series of corners.

Olsen needed Seamus Coleman to block an early shot from Donny van de Beek but then almost gifted United the lead, dithering in possession and nearly allowing Cavani to strip him of the ball in front of an empty goal. It was Olsen’s home debut and, with 2,000 Evertonians breathing down his neck, in danger of becoming one to forget.

But, at least, Olsen quickly settled, which was just as well as he was soon required to save bravely at Cavani’s feet after Ben Godfrey had been robbed of the ball deep in Everton territory by Axel Tuanzebe.

It was becoming too easy for United, with Telles attacking Coleman down United’s left and crossing to the far post where an unmarked Cavani was denied by Olsen who then recovered well to keep out a follow-up attempt from the Uruguayan.

Still, Everton seemed to have weathered the early onslaught and, by midway through the first period, even managed to probe into the United area for the first time where Gylfi Sigurdsson had a shot easily blocked.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson collects the ball. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The visitors soon rebounded with the excellent Telles crossing from the left for Mason Greenwood to send a deft stooping header bouncing just wide of the far Everton post. Yet another Telles corner - United’s sixth already - also somehow found its way through to Paul Pogba, just six yards out, but the surprised Frenchman could only steer a header directly into the arms of a relieved Olsen.

But, having escaped so often, Everton began to gain a foothold as the half drew to a close, those fans making a din fitting for a crowd ten times their size when Dominic Calvert-Lewin finally called Dean Henderson into action.

The Everton striker placed a weak header, from that 34th minute corner, straight at the United keeper although Henderson was genuinely tested three minutes later from a long-range Sigurdsson free-kick which he saw late and did well to push over his goal two-handed.

The second half offered Everton the chance to attack the end at which their supporters were gathered although United continued where they left off with the lively Cavani forging another chance for himself with a powerful move towards the near post where Olsen saved once more.

The tie also clearly benefited from the atmosphere generated by those fans. Cavani and Yerry Mina engaged in some Uruguay versus Colombia South American rivalry with an off-the-ball shoving match that had the fans bellowing and Pogba was booked - unluckily - for a late tackle on Richarlison which had the supporters baying for him to be punished.

It was Richarlison’s last act, as he hobbled off to be replaced by countryman Bernard, and Solskjaer soon rolled the subs’ dice by throwing on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, not a lasbad double addition for the final 25 minutes given their current form.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly (left), Axel Tuanzebe (centre) and Edinson Cavani celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

But United were getting sloppy in possession, too many hopeful long balls and misplaced passes, and it was fortunate for Solskjaer’s side that Everton, now attacking the goal where their supporters were gathered, could not do more in possession themselves.

The visitors were presented with a rare opportunity 10 minutes from time, with a free-kick on the corner of the Everton area, but a disappointing Telles effort sailed over and summed up the drop off in quality.

At the other end, a Rashford mistake gifted the ball to Sigurdsson in a move that ended with Alex Iwobi’s cross just being missed by the Icelandic playmaker’s attempted diving header. Those engrossed supporters tried, with all their might, to suck the ball home but to no avail.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Olsen 7; Coleman 6, Mina 6, Keane 7, Godfrey 6; Doucoure 7 (Tosun 89), Gomes 6 (T Davies 58, 6); Iwobi 6, Sigurdsson 7, Richarlison 6 (Bernard 56, 6); Calvert-Lewin 6. Subs (not used) Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Gordon.

MAN UNITED (4-3-3): Henderson 6; Tuanzebe 7, Bailly 6, Maguire 6, Telles 8 (Shaw 83); Pogba 7, Matic 6; Greenwood 6 (Rashford 66, 6), Fernandes 7, van de Beek 7 (Martial 66, 6); Cavani 9. Subs (not used) Grant, Lingard, Fred, Fosu-Mensah.

Referee: A Madley 6