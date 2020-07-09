Dalo's Hurling Show: The Cody code - How David Herity saw both sides of Cats legend

Former Kilkenny goalkeeper and current Kildare manager David Herity recalls a career that brought five All-Ireland medals. And a topsy-turvy relationship with Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 01:33 AM

