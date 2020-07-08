Delfine Persoon staying mum on Katie Taylor rematch

Katie Taylor: Eager to record a more convincing victory over Persoon second time out. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Belgium’s’ Delfine Persoon is staying mum on her rematch with Katie Taylor because it’s up to Taylor’s team to make the announcement.

Both women are being lined up to go head-to-head on Eddie Hearn’s Estate in Essex on August 22.

“We have received a contract proposal, but it explicitly states that we cannot bring anything (press release) out until Taylor’s camp has done so,” said Persoon.

Taylor was due to meet Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano on August 22 in Essex, but the New York-based southpaw has been haggling about purses and travelling and the fight is in serious doubt.

Hearn, who promotes Taylor, believes that Persoon is a ready-made replacement and reckons the fight will be as exciting as their clash at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.

Taylor edged that fight on a majority decision — 96-94,96-94,95-95 — over ten rounds to unify the lightweight division, but many believed that Persoon should have got the nod.

The Flander police officer bounced back from that defeat to beat Helen Joseph but lost to unheralded Greek orthodox Nikoleta Pita at the European qualifiers for Tokyo in March.

Pro boxers, who were previously banned from the Olympics, can fight at the Olympics and qualifiers if they re-register with their National Federations.

Taylor, who turned 34 last week, is eager to record a more convincing victory over Persoon at the second time of asking and said she’s is looking forward to the rematch.

Meanwhile, Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett believes that all the pressure will be on Kildare featherweight Eric Donovan when they meet on August 14.

Barrett, the current Commonwealth champion, and Donovan, the reigning Irish titlist, clash on Hearn’s Estate in Essex.

“He is going to be 35 in July, so time is not on his hands. He is going to have to come out and make a statement, all guns blazing. That’s what we are expecting,” said 26-year-old Barrett.

“I know he is a good fighter. I know he has a great amateur pedigree. He has beat all the people that he should be beating in his professional career.”