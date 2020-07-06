UCC reopens for sport but warns of casual users

The Mardyke Arena UCC has released an eight-page public document informing existing and prospective members what changes will be in place when the health and leisure centre reopens. Image Credit: Mardyke Arena UCC Facebook Page

UCC will begin the phased reopening of its outdoor sport facilities today, beginning with the limited reopening of the athletics track at the Mardyke. But the university has noted that the Mardyke & Curraheen Sports Grounds are not open for casual use – all uses of the facilities need to be members and/or pre-booked.

Students, staff and external track membership users can return to the track today and a phased return will begin for external club users who hire the facility from UCC.

Then, in a fortnight's time, on July 20, additional external group users can return to track and pre-booked users for the Curraheen Road Pitches From August 1 2020, as well as pre-booked users of the synthetic pitch and grass pitches at the Mardyke.

The Cork County Board recently wrote to GAA clubs warning that groups carrying out unauthorised training on UCC or other grounds would be treated as trespassers.

The board told club that alleged “reckless” behaviour had drawn complaints from UCC's Department of Sport, as well as from GAA club Redmonds, which also complained of teams using their grounds to train during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The UCC pitches at the Mardyke and the Farm in Curraheen appear to have been popular meeting points for players. The Cork LGFA also issued a circular via social media warning clubs about trespassing on UCC grounds.

UCC reponded: “We hope all other sporting organisations and clubs will take note and refrain from training at the UCC sports grounds."