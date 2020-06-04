Dalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber Liston

From running fitness classes in Waterville with Micko to winning seven All-Ireland medals, great Kerry footballer Eoin 'Bomber' Liston talks life and football with Anthony Daly.
From running fitness classes in Waterville with Micko to winning seven All-Ireland medals, great Kerry footballer Eoin 'Bomber' Liston talks life and football with Anthony Daly.
9 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 12:00 PM
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 9:00 AM