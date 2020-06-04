Dalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber Liston

From running fitness classes in Waterville with Micko to winning seven All-Ireland medals, great Kerry footballer Eoin 'Bomber' Liston talks life and football with Anthony Daly.
Dalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber Liston
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 14:28 PM

From running fitness classes in Waterville with Micko to winning seven All-Ireland medals, great Kerry footballer Eoin 'Bomber' Liston talks life and football with Anthony Daly.

podcastplace: watervilleperson: daloperson: mickoperson: eoin 'bomber' listonperson: anthony dalyevent: gaa showorganisation: kerry

