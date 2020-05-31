Road Bowling receives clearance to resume next week

Road Bowling championships will resume on Monday, June 8 under restrictive protocols agreed between Ból-Chumann na hÉireann and Sports Ireland’s Expert Group.

The Expert group are allowing a restrictive programme of championships for players aged under-18. A 12-point set of Covid19 protocols will be implemented in this Phase 2 lifting of restrictions.

Initially at least, these competitions will be run off at regional level, but if restrictions continue to ease they could progress to provincial and All-Ireland level, at least in theory.

Michael Brennan, national Chair of the bowling association, negotiated the protocols. While he has expressed delight at this phased return, he is adamant that his association will be policing the situation very closely.

He insists they will not tolerate any deviations. All units of the sport will receive a letter today outlining the protocols as well as the consequences of any lapses.

He is taking a positive approach, for bowling and the wider community as we work through Covid19.

In addition to approving the nine-point proposal from Ból-Chumann, the Expert Group added three additional conditions. These preclude any person who is unwell from participating.

A Covid-19 compliance officer will have to be appointed “to ensure consistent compliance with protocols”. They also come with a warning that anyone who has recovered from Covid-19, should seek medical advice before engaging in high-intensity activity.

A maximum of seven people in total will be allowed attend. This includes the two players involved, a road-shower each (equivalent to a caddy in golf) and the referee and their officials.

Given the restrictive numbers present, the road-showers will also be required to assist the referee by marking tips, that is placing a chalk line and an initial where each bowl stops.

Traditions like the customary handshake at the beginning and end of the competitions won’t be allowed. All the rules around social distancing will also apply. Hand-sanitisers will have to be used and bowls will be handled using gloves.

The letter being issued today also gives regions and clubs additional guidance on how competitions are to be conducted. It outlines the consequences of a breach of the protocols, how to deal with lost bowls along with a host of contingencies that would only apply in Covid-19 contexts.

While the bowling community will welcome the lift on restrictions, the conditions mirror the experiences of other sports operating behind closed doors. Bowling is synonymous with engagement by the gallery. Players normally have to handle being up close and personal with supporters including those of their opponents.

In a year where both the European Championships and the annual Ból-Fada classic have already been cancelled, this will be seen as a chink of hope that adult bowling up to the elite senior level may return before the end of 2020. Bowling’s experience may also be a useful guide to other sports who are trying to emerge from lockdown.