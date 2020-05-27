Major step towards return of international sport could be announced tomorrow

If the green light is given the next stage of preparation could begin, with squad selection, medical screenings, Covid-19 testing and travel arrangements
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 11:33 AM
Joel Slattery

A major step forward towards the return of international sport could be announced tomorrow as the West Indies cricket board meet to try and make plans for their summer trip to the UK.

The Windies' three-Test series against England was originally scheduled for June but hopes are now high that the games can take place in July behind closed doors.

The Cricket West Indies board is due to hold a teleconference to discuss the England and Wales Cricket Board’s ‘bio-security’ arrangements and other information regarding safe hosting of the matches with a view to approving the trip.

If the green light is given the next stage of preparation could begin, with squad selection, medical screenings, Covid-19 testing and travel arrangements with various islands all on the agenda.

With a mooted start date of July 8 for the first Test, the West Indies board is keen to begin moving forward with those matters in order to arrive in the United Kingdom at least four weeks earlier.

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford are in line to host the games, although other venues have been discussed in recent weeks.

Should there be no exemption to the 14-day quarantine imposed by the UK Government on overseas arrivals, it is expected that the touring squad will be able to combine that period with a training camp by staying at, or near, a cricket ground.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has held talks with sports technology company STATSports to help shape training sessions ahead of the move to contact training.

Clubs have been doing non-contact training in small groups but are preparing to move to the next phase.

In MMA, the UFC have already hosted a number of events in the US, hosting fight cards in areas that began to wind down coronavirus restrictions. The fights were held behind closed doors.

- Additional reporting Press Association

