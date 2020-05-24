Cork postman Declan delivers on Everest endurance feat

FAMILY PRIDE: Declan Fitzgerald (second from right) pictured alongside his children Caitlin, Megan, Mel, Ryan, and wife Ger. At the back is his son-in-law to be Mark Cronin, grandson Eoin and daughter Kellie. Declan climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest on a turbo trainer at his Bandon home on Saturday for charity.

Cork postman Declan Fitzgerald succeeded in his challenge of climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest on a turbo-trainer on Saturday.

The Bandon Cycling club was in remarkable condition on Sunday afternoon after completing a staggering 225km in aid of Pieta House via the online platform Zwift.

“I surprised myself with how well I am feeling. I was slightly stiff in the calves when I woke up but after five minutes I was perfect again."

His total distance climbed was 8,848 metres (the equivalent of the world’s highest mountain) while he faced an average gradient of 8.5%

“It went very well. It was tough towards the end in terms of the climbing but I had a good few of the Bandon Cycling Club members joining me virtually which helped in terms of pacing me up the hills.

"And then a few of my neighbours were shouting encouragement over the wall here at home.

“Those things all were crucial as I was able to keep the head together for the toughest parts and it all worked out in the end, thank God."

Fitzgerald spent a staggering 14 hours and two minutes on the bike with another 40 minutes given over to breaks for changing gear and for meals. “I was never worried about the time but looking back, I’m delighted to have done it at that pace.”

Fitzgerald wasn’t spending Sunday relaxing on the couch after his exertions.

“Would you believe that you just caught me as I was going out on the road bike. It is the first time that I have been out on the road since the restrictions were introduced. I’m heading out to do 15 or 20 K just to spin out the legs so I don’t cease up. “ But one element wasn’t on the agenda on his returns to the highways and byways around Bandon: “I will definitely be given the hills a skip for a few days at least,” he said with a laugh.

Fitzgerald has raised close to €4000 in the past week with donations still welcome.

For details on how you can contribute go to www.Idonate.ie/DecFitzy.