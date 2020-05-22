Majority of Irish sports fans against closed door events

44% of Irish adults claim that they will only attend live sports events or concerts when a vaccine is available for Covid-19 according to a major survey.
Majority of Irish sports fans against closed door events
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 12:33 PM
Colm O’Connor
Aviva Stadium groundsman Majella Smyth. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Aviva Stadium groundsman Majella Smyth. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

44% of Irish adults claim that they will only attend live sports events or concerts when a vaccine is available for Covid-19 according to a major survey.

The research carried out on behalf of marketing and sponsorship firm, Onside, also found that only 20% of people would favour the return of landmark sporting events in Ireland behind closed doors (while available digitally).

Such events included the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championship finals, Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Series, and the Airtricity League in the latter half 2020.

A further 17% were in favour of reduced capacity crowds being allowed to attend such games.

The research also found that 50% capacity is the preferred option, with close to one in ten generally open to these major sports being played in half-filled sports stadia. Four in ten Irish adults believe the remaining Republic of Ireland's men's qualifiers for the postponed UEFA European Championships in 2021 at the Aviva Stadium should be played out in the second half of this year.

30% of Irish adults would be ready to buy a ticket now to a major sports, music, or theatre event that is due to take place in the first half of next year, rising to 48% of Irish adults who regularly go to venues like the 3 Arena and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

In terms of sponsorship, 56% of avid Irish sports fans are more inclined to support companies or brands who in turn continue to support their favourite sports events and teams through sponsorship in a Covid-19 environment.

More in this section

Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
Mount Sion v Passage - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
sportcoronavirusplace: irelandplace: republic of irelandplace: aviva stadiumplace: 3 arenaplace: bord gais energy theatreevent: all-ireland senior football and hurling championship finalsevent: guinness six nationsevent: autumn seriesevent: uefa european championshipsorganisation: -organisation: onsideorganisation: airtricity leagueorganisation: covid-19

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices