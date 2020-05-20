2020 Cork Forest Rally bites the dust

The directors of Cork Motor Club last night confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally.

The event had been due to take place on July 25 and 26.

Cork Motor Club PRO Cian Donnellan said: “While a difficult decision to take, the club felt that it is the correct measure in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts being made by the Government in regards to the restrictions imposed to help fight the spread of disease.”

The announcement followed a decision by Motorsports Ireland earlier on Tuesday to cancel the Valvoline Forest Rally Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.