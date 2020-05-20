2020 Cork Forest Rally bites the dust

The directors of Cork Motor Club last night confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 12:58 PM
Colm O’Connor

The event had been due to take place on July 25 and 26.

Cork Motor Club PRO Cian Donnellan said: “While a difficult decision to take, the club felt that it is the correct measure in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts being made by the Government in regards to the restrictions imposed to help fight the spread of disease.”

The announcement followed a decision by Motorsports Ireland earlier on Tuesday to cancel the Valvoline Forest Rally Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

sportmotorsportperson: properson: cian donnellanevent: 2020 cork forest rallyevent: 2020 jim walsh cork forest rallyevent: covid-19event: valvoline forest rally championshiporganisation: cork motor cluborganisation: motorsports ireland

