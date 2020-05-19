Organisers confirm cancellation of Dublin Marathon in October

The organisers of Dublin Marathon have confirmed they have cancelled the annual event due to Covid-19.

The marathon had been scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 25.

Jim Aughney, race director, said: “We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries.

“We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers.

“We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable.”

All entries for the marathon and the race series will be valid for the 2021 races.

Aidan Power, director of marketing and corporate affairs of KBC who sponsor the event, said: “Whilst this decision will disappoint the many loyal runners and spectators of the Dublin Marathon, it is essential that public health and wellbeing takes priority over everything else.”