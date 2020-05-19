Organisers confirm cancellation of Dublin Marathon in October

The organisers of Dublin Marathon have confirmed they have cancelled the annual event due to Covid-19.
Organisers confirm cancellation of Dublin Marathon in October
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 11:38 AM
Press Association

The organisers of Dublin Marathon have confirmed they have cancelled the annual event due to Covid-19.

The marathon had been scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 25.

Jim Aughney, race director, said: “We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries.

“We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers.

“We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable.”

All entries for the marathon and the race series will be valid for the 2021 races.

Aidan Power, director of marketing and corporate affairs of KBC who sponsor the event, said: “Whilst this decision will disappoint the many loyal runners and spectators of the Dublin Marathon, it is essential that public health and wellbeing takes priority over everything else.”

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
sportcoronavirusperson: jim aughneyperson: aidan powerevent: dublin marathonevent: covid-organisation: kbc

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices