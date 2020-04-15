Belfast Star wonderkid CJ Fulton heading Stateside

Belfast Star wonderkid CJ Fulton, recently named the All-Ireland Superleague Young Player of the Year, is set to take the next step to a career in pro basketball with a move to the prestigious Winchendon School in Boston.

The 18-year-old admits that winning the All-Ireland Superleague title helped him decide that the time was right to make a move to the States.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was a massive decision for me, leaving family and friends behind, going out of my comfort zone and leaving Belfast Star but I wanted to challenge myself and develop as a basketball player and in life generally.

“So, I’ve got some trepidation but also excitement about the thought of going to the States.

“The fact that I had helped play my part in bringing the Superleague title back to Star did help me feel more comfortable about making the move.

“I always wanted to be part of a team that gave the club some silverware and to do it with my dad as coach and my granda as assistant coach was extra special — that’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“The league I’m going to be in is very, very competitive and the season will be gruelling. It starts in December and runs to March with about three games a week.

“It will be a whole new experience and one that I believe will improve me as a player a lot. At the moment I’m just trying to stay fit at home.”

Tralee Warriors star Rapolas “Rap” Buivydas is also heading stateside, to The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.