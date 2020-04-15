Belfast Star wonderkid CJ Fulton heading Stateside

Belfast Star wonderkid CJ Fulton, recently named the All-Ireland Superleague Young Player of the Year, is set to take the next step to a career in pro basketball with a move to the prestigious Winchendon School in Boston.
Belfast Star wonderkid CJ Fulton heading Stateside
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 22:10 PM
Cian Locke

Belfast Star wonderkid CJ Fulton, recently named the All-Ireland Superleague Young Player of the Year, is set to take the next step to a career in pro basketball with a move to the prestigious Winchendon School in Boston.

The 18-year-old admits that winning the All-Ireland Superleague title helped him decide that the time was right to make a move to the States.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was a massive decision for me, leaving family and friends behind, going out of my comfort zone and leaving Belfast Star but I wanted to challenge myself and develop as a basketball player and in life generally.

“So, I’ve got some trepidation but also excitement about the thought of going to the States.

“The fact that I had helped play my part in bringing the Superleague title back to Star did help me feel more comfortable about making the move.

“I always wanted to be part of a team that gave the club some silverware and to do it with my dad as coach and my granda as assistant coach was extra special — that’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“The league I’m going to be in is very, very competitive and the season will be gruelling. It starts in December and runs to March with about three games a week.

“It will be a whole new experience and one that I believe will improve me as a player a lot. At the moment I’m just trying to stay fit at home.”

Tralee Warriors star Rapolas “Rap” Buivydas is also heading stateside, to The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Nedney kicks Titans to win
sportbasketballplace: bostonplace: statesplace: pottstown, pennsylvaniaperson: cj fultonperson: rapolas “rap” buivydasevent: all-ireland superleagueevent: superleagueorganisation: belfast starorganisation: belfastorganisation: winchendon schoolorganisation: belfast telegraphorganisation: tralee warriors

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices