Katie Taylor’s super-fight with Amanda Serrano switched to July 4

Katie Taylor's lightweight world title fight against Amanda Serrano has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 4, after all boxing events in Britain scheduled for May were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Katie Taylor’s super-fight with Amanda Serrano switched to July 4
Mon, 30 Mar, 2020 - 19:09
David Charlesworth

Katie Taylor's lightweight world title fight against Amanda Serrano has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 4, after all boxing events in Britain scheduled for May were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Boxing Board of Control announced on Monday it had extended its suspension of all shows under its auspices, having initially shut down everything in April.

The undefeated Taylor was due to face seven-weight titlist Serrano on May 2 at the Manchester Arena, where Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin was also set to take place.

However, Matchroom announced the bill will now go ahead at the same venue on the first weekend in July “subject to the developing situation”.

Welsh fighter Lee Selby’s IBF lightweight title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 has been put back to July 11.

Matchroom says tickets already bought for the new dates will still be valid while refunds will be made available from the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Matchroom confirmed it is attempting to rearrange a blockbuster heavyweight bout between Dereck Chisora and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, originally slated for May 23 at London’s O2 Arena.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
sportboxingplace: britainplace: manchester arenaplace: motorpoint arena cardiffplace: london’s o2 arenaperson: katie taylorperson: amanda serranoperson: taylorperson: serranoperson: dillian whyteperson: alexander povetkinperson: lee selbyperson: george kambosos jrperson: dereck chisoraperson: oleksandr usykorganisation: british boxing board of controlorganisation: matchroom

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices