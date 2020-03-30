Katie Taylor’s super-fight with Amanda Serrano switched to July 4

Katie Taylor's lightweight world title fight against Amanda Serrano has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 4, after all boxing events in Britain scheduled for May were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Boxing Board of Control announced on Monday it had extended its suspension of all shows under its auspices, having initially shut down everything in April.

The undefeated Taylor was due to face seven-weight titlist Serrano on May 2 at the Manchester Arena, where Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin was also set to take place.

However, Matchroom announced the bill will now go ahead at the same venue on the first weekend in July “subject to the developing situation”.

Welsh fighter Lee Selby’s IBF lightweight title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 has been put back to July 11.

Matchroom says tickets already bought for the new dates will still be valid while refunds will be made available from the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Matchroom confirmed it is attempting to rearrange a blockbuster heavyweight bout between Dereck Chisora and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, originally slated for May 23 at London’s O2 Arena.