Conor McGregor wants Defence Forces to help with lockdown

The Government told people to stay at home for two weeks on Friday.
Conor McGregor wants Defence Forces to help with lockdown
Sat, 28 Mar, 2020 - 13:49
Press Association

Conor McGregor has called on the Defence Forces to be deployed to help enforce the country&rsquo;s lockdown.

The Government told people to stay at home for two weeks on Friday night in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus and UFC star McGregor has said the Gardaí will need help ensuring people stick to it.

&ldquo;If you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered the game and with strict adherence to the methods we will win,&rdquo; the 31-year-old said in a video posted on Facebook.

&ldquo;We must abide by this and I pray for health of the country that we do so.

&ldquo;We cannot go by chance here.

&ldquo;I urge our government to utilise our Defence Forces.

You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put.

&ldquo;Our Defence Forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardaí but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

&ldquo;Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do &ndash; it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.

&ldquo;You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put.&rdquo;

[snippet1]987600[/snippet1]

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
sportcoronavirusconor mcgregorcovid-19

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices