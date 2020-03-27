Dublin Horse Show the priority as show jumpers reassess season

Horse Sport Ireland’s High Performance Jumping committee met by conference call this week to discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the international jumping calendar.

Their aim is to be best positioned for when international competitions start to resume ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Edward Doyle, Chairman of Horse Sport Ireland High Performance Jumping committee, said: “While the present situation with Covid 19 is very serious and our thoughts are with all involved in our sector and indeed everyone affected, this committee spent the afternoon discussing how we could play a part in getting the sport going again as soon as it is practical and safe to do so. We have engaged with other countries and with the FEI to help reconstruct the show circuit.”

While two of Ireland’s points-scoring rounds in the 2020 Longines FEI Nations Cup series have so far been cancelled – at La Baule in France and Rotterdam in The Netherlands, Irish Show Jumping team manager Michael Blake remains positive and that when sport does resume, he can continue full preparations for Tokyo.

“With this year’s Olympic Games having now been officially postponed, we must set ourselves new targets,” commented Blake.

“The Aga Khan at the Dublin Horse Show will now be a priority for this season – if of course the current situation improves and shows resume. Nations Cup appearances are hugely important for testing horse and rider combinations in the run-up to Tokyo 2021.

“Horse Sport Ireland are working closely with the other EU federations and have made a recommendation to the FEI on the rescheduling of the remaining Nations Cup competitions for this year. This of course can only happen when it is safe for our sport to resume and the health of the public, our grooms, staff and athletes must come first,” Blake concluded.