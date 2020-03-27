Taylor-Serrano super-fight could go behind closed doors in time

The Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano super-fight is in serious doubt and could even be held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both women are scheduled to meet in Manchester on May 2, with Taylor putting her IBF/WBA/WBC/WBA lightweight belts on the line against the Puerto Rico-born southpaw.

But British promoter Eddie Hearn, who promotes Taylor, remarked today that all boxing could be shelved in May.

"The chances of boxing, indeed in early May, are severely limited, and even in May at all, and maybe even in June," he said.

Taylor and Serrano, when they eventually do trade leather, will battle it out over ten rounds with the unbeaten Taylor putting her undefeated status on the line in her 16th fight.

Hearn expressed confidence that boxing will resume in July but believes the progression of boxing's comeback could mean behind closed doors events initially.

"It's just not about a quarantine being over. It's going to take time for people to go out again. The evolution of the comeback will be studio shows, maybe even closed doors shows," he added.

"The best-case scenario is boxing resumes in June. Fighters, footballers, darts players, they all have to get back to work. I'm confident that by July there will be boxing taking place."

Hearn's Matchroom stable has already cancelled several cards, including the Natasha Jonas versus Terri Harper fight in the UK on April 24. Taylor beat Jonas in the quarter-finals of the London 2012 Olympics en route to gold.

Taylor is also eyeing up a showdown with Cecilia Braekhus after the Serrano fight, while her greatest rival also resurfaced this month after over two years out of the ring.

Russian southpaw Sofya Ochigava, who Taylor beat in the London 2012 final, stopped Angela Cannizzaro to claim the vacant IBA World title in Russia.