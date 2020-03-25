Conor McGregor to buy €1m worth of equipment to protect health workers treating coronavirus patients

McGregor has urged the Government to impose more stringent limitations to stop the spread of the disease.
Conor McGregor to buy €1m worth of equipment to protect health workers treating coronavirus patients
Wed, 25 Mar, 2020 - 17:56
Press Association

Conor McGregor is spending €1m on protective equipment for staff at hospitals in Leinster treating patients with coronavirus.

The UFC star revealed the gesture in a message to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, that he made public on his Twitter page.

Mr Donohoe had written to McGregor asking him to encourage his followers to practise social distancing.

McGregor wrote: &ldquo;Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date.

&ldquo;St James&rsquo;s, Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent&rsquo;s (hospitals). Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!&rdquo;

McGregor urged Donohoe and the Irish government to go further in their efforts to fight the virus and implement more stringent lock-down measures.

&ldquo;I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;I urge all the way! &lsquo;All in&rsquo; is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives.

&ldquo;To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the globe is heartbreaking to me. I pray. God speed Minister and thank you for the message, and your service to our nation.&rdquo;

[snippet1]987600[/snippet1]

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
sportcoronavirusconor mcgregorcovid-19

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices