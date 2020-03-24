'The vision stays the same': Irish athletes react to Olympic postponement

Irish athletes have today been digesting the IOC decision - expected and all as it was - to postpone this summer's Olympic Games until 2021.

Tue, 24 Mar, 2020 - 18:07
Eoghan Cormican

Several Irish athletes - not all of whom have yet booked their spot at Tokyo - took to Twitter to give their reaction to the postponing of the 2020 Games.

Two-time world rowing champion Sanita Puspure

World bronze medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan

50km racewalker Brendan Boyce

Irish paralympic canoeist Patrick O'Leary

Irish 1,500m runner Ciara Mageean

Irish marathon runner Stephen Scullion

Irish sprinter Ciara Neville

Former world racewalking champion and four-time Olympian Olive Loughnane

Former Irish sprinter and Olympian Gary Ryan

Liam Harbison, Director of Sport Institute Ireland

