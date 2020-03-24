'The vision stays the same': Irish athletes react to Olympic postponement

Irish athletes have today been digesting the IOC decision - expected and all as it was - to postpone this summer's Olympic Games until 2021.

Several Irish athletes - not all of whom have yet booked their spot at Tokyo - took to Twitter to give their reaction to the postponing of the 2020 Games.

Two-time world rowing champion Sanita Puspure

Just a thought from my child..

" you could get pregnant now, have a baby girl and then get back training for Olympics"

Must love the positivity. #tokyo2021#COVID19 — Sanita Puspure (@SanitaPuspure) March 24, 2020

World bronze medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan

Olympics Postponed until 2021... The vision stays the same 🥇 pic.twitter.com/XPDvP4h1sC — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) March 24, 2020

50km racewalker Brendan Boyce

The @Olympics in @Tokyo2020/2021. It now has the potential to be the greatest show of unity, of life and of sport the world has ever seen. Let's crush #COVID19 #togtherapart pic.twitter.com/h3Cyj62Mk4 — Brendan Boyce (@brendanboyce) March 24, 2020

Irish paralympic canoeist Patrick O'Leary

Shed a tear and I will but I realise there are bigger things in life. I was on an open call with 70 4th year chemistry students explaining how their assessments will work for their degree when the news of the cancellation of #Tokyo2020 came through. #onward — Patrick O'Leary (@eentjebeen) March 24, 2020

Irish 1,500m runner Ciara Mageean

Keep her lit til 2021 👊 https://t.co/MXScKx13eQ — Ciara Mageean (@ciaramageean) March 24, 2020

Irish marathon runner Stephen Scullion

I’m not fully over the Olympics moving yet, but a great to look at it, is pretty simple. If you weren’t a medal prospect, then having an extra year is a gift. For the medal prospects, then it will simply make your Olympic dream a little harder. For most of us, it’s a gift. #time — Stephen Scullion (@scullion262) March 24, 2020

Irish sprinter Ciara Neville

Former world racewalking champion and four-time Olympian Olive Loughnane

The right decision. A tough one for athletes but they know this is bigger than sport. Special shoutout to athletes such as @Tina_Desmond working on the front line during this crisis. Looking forward to roaring everybody on next year when Covid 19 is behind us 🇮🇪💪🇮🇪 https://t.co/OM3peIlNnF — Olive Loughnane (@OliveLoughnane) March 24, 2020

Former Irish sprinter and Olympian Gary Ryan

No doubt this will be an emotional day for many athletes, but it is the right decision. It’s just one of those sacrifices we all have to make to protect those that are most vulnerable surely an unwritten part of the @Olympics spirit. Time for everyone to step up however u can https://t.co/ut4q4MMClw — Gary Ryan (@GaryJohnRyan) March 24, 2020

Liam Harbison, Director of Sport Institute Ireland