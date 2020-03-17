Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots after 20 years

Tom Brady has announced his departure from the New England Patriots after a glittering 20-year spell in which he won a record six Super Bowls.

Brady was among the first players drafted by then new Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he was selected a lowly 199th out of the University of Michigan two decades ago, and together the two men forged a dynasty in New England to break numerous NFL records.

Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, and was on the winning team with the Patriots at the end of the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons, the latter making him the oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl at the age of 41.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

His latest contract with the team expired this off-season, leading to much speculation about his next move, and though his future is unclear he announced on Tuesday it will not be in New England.

In a lengthy statement posted in two parts on social media, Brady said: “To all my team-mates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organisation, I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values…

“Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

NFL teams were able to speak to free agents from Monday and can begin signing them from Wednesday.

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots. pic.twitter.com/TX8zWhD4gS — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

However, Brady has already seen two doors closed.

The Tennessee Titans – coached by his former New England team-mate Mike Vrabel – handed quarterback Ryan Tannehill a four-year 118million US dollar contract on Sunday, while the San Francisco 49ers have committed to Brady’s former understudy Jimmy Garoppolo despite their Super Bowl loss to Kansas City last month.

Speculation continues to link Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers in his native California.

Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) checking in with #Titans fans after signing his new deal. 😊 pic.twitter.com/AscNBAXVH8 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 16, 2020

Whichever team does sign Brady will be signing a four-time Super Bowl MVP and 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

Brady is second all-time in regular season passing yards and touchdowns, trailing New Orleans’ Drew Brees in both categories, but holds the NFL records when regular-season and post-season statistics are combined.

Brady’s exit leaves New England with two quarterbacks on the roster, their 2019 fourth-round selection Jarrett Stidham, and the 26-year-old Cody Kessler, who has played in a combined 17 NFL games for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.