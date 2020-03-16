Irish boxers in limbo after Olympic boxing qualifier cancelled with immediate effect

The Olympic boxing qualifier in London has been cancelled with immediate effect, officials have announced.

The tournament, which began on Saturday, was moved behind closed doors on Monday, but the escalating crisis forced its abandonment.

A statement read: “In light of significant recent changes in the Coronavirus situation and growing concerns relating to the welfare of athletes, officials, staff and volunteers, the IOC’s Boxing Task Force (BTF) has taken the decision to cancel the rest of the Road to Tokyo Boxing Qualifier from Tuesday 17 March 2020.

“The decision has been made in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying event amid the increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures which are impacting on the travel plans of athletes, teams and officials and affecting their ability to return home.”

Earlier, Belfast’s Aidan Walsh progressed to the last-16 of the welterweight division, while Michael Nevin advanced to the middleweight last-16. Belfast flyweight Carly McNaul lost her preliminary round bout to Britain's Charley-Sian Davison.