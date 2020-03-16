Irish boxers in limbo after Olympic boxing qualifier cancelled with immediate effect

The tournament, which began on Saturday, was moved behind closed doors on Monday, but the escalating crisis forced its abandonment.

Irish boxers in limbo after Olympic boxing qualifier cancelled with immediate effect
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 17:08 PM
Press Association

The Olympic boxing qualifier in London has been cancelled with immediate effect, officials have announced.

The tournament, which began on Saturday, was moved behind closed doors on Monday, but the escalating crisis forced its abandonment.

A statement read: “In light of significant recent changes in the Coronavirus situation and growing concerns relating to the welfare of athletes, officials, staff and volunteers, the IOC’s Boxing Task Force (BTF) has taken the decision to cancel the rest of the Road to Tokyo Boxing Qualifier from Tuesday 17 March 2020.

“The decision has been made in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying event amid the increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures which are impacting on the travel plans of athletes, teams and officials and affecting their ability to return home.”

Earlier, Belfast’s Aidan Walsh progressed to the last-16 of the welterweight division, while Michael Nevin advanced to the middleweight last-16. Belfast flyweight Carly McNaul lost her preliminary round bout to Britain's Charley-Sian Davison.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssportboxingplace: londonplace: boxing roadplace: tokyoplace: belfastperson: aidan walshperson: michael nevinperson: carly mcnaulperson: charley-sian davisonevent: olympicevent: tokyo boxing qualifierorganisation: ioc’s boxing task forceorganisation: btforganisation: local organising committeeorganisation: locorganisation: belfast

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices