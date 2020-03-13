Joe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirus

JOE WARD'S comeback fight in Boston has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Michael Conlan, a former Irish team-mate of Ward, was due to meet Belmar Preciado at New York's Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day but that has also been shelved.

It was announced on Thursday that the bout would go ahead behind closed doors, but Conlan's Top Rank promoters postponed the fight night yesterday because of the Covid-19 virus.

Ward was scheduled to fight Patrick Pierre at the House of Blues tonight and Mayo's Ray Moylette was slated to face Larry Lawrence Fryers for a New England belt at the same venue.

The organisers planned to hold the promotion behind closed doors but TV pulled out and it was cancelled.

Ward twisted his left knee on his pro debut against Marco Delgado in New York last October and has spent months in rehab in Ireland.

"It's pretty disappointing. It took me a long time in rehab to get back after what happened on my debut.I'll keep training and hopefully I will get the ball rolling soon," he said.

The Westmeath light heavy is down to fight in Boston on April 9, but his co-promoter Ken Casey is not sure if that's going to happen.

"Saturday was to be broadcast, but then the broadcast team cancelled. No sense in having it behind closed doors if it's also not on television, said Casey, the lead singer with the Boston band The Dropkick Murphys.

"Fingers cross (for April 9 promotion), but I don't have high expectations for that either the way it is going. "