Men’s Super League leaders, Tralee Warriors, must wait until tomorrow to learn if they are to be docked six points for incorrectly registering American player, Andre Berry.

Waiting game continues for Tralee Warriors
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 06:00 AM
John Coughlan

The National Sports Dispute Solutions yesterday heard from representatives of the Warriors and Basketball Ireland’s Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) in the latest chapter of a saga which has rocked the sport.

Their decision was due yesterday.

The title can only be won by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (51 points) or Belfast Star (48) ahead of the final weekend of games with the third-placed team Griffith College Templeogue currently on 39.

The Kerry side travel to Coughlan C &amp; S Neptune on Saturday and if they come out on the right side of this appeal, they could retain the title in Blackpool.

However, if the appeal is unsuccessful they will be docked six points f and that would see Belfast Star crowned champions if they can secure maximum points at DCU Saints.

Basketball Ireland, meanwhile, have directed all its affiliates to defer all events from next Monday on until further notice, effectively ending the season once this weekend’s last round of men’s Superleague games have been concluded.

“We realise there will be major disappointment with the appointment of national league play-offs, All Ireland club competitions, varsities and league finals, etc. all over the country.

“But we feel that in the interest of all it is the correct approach to take.”

