'If you don’t use saliva, how do you shine the ball?': Cricket stars' new dilemma

Indian bowlers face a dilemma over whether to apply saliva to shine the ball against South Africa while England’s players have been asked not to sign autographs or take selfies with fans following the coronavirus outbreak.

While many sporting events have been affected, South Africa play the first of their three one-day internationals in the northern city of Dharamsala tomorrow.

Asked if the traditional way of shining the ball would be too much of a risk, Indian star Bhuvneshwar Kumar said: “We have thought about this thing but right now I can’t say what we’ll do.

“But then if you don’t use saliva, how do you shine the ball? And if you don’t shine it, you’re bound to bleed runs and people will criticise your performance.”

In Sri Lanka, England’s players were asked not to sign autographs or take selfies with fans ahead of their two-test series which begins next week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: “England players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual supporter interaction such as selfies or autographs.”