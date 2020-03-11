Bandon savour sweet taste of Munster success

The Bandon Grammar School team and coaches celebrate after winning the Munster Schoolboys Senior Hockey Cup.

Bandon GS 4 (R Sweetnam 2, M Collins, I Perrott) Newtown School 0

Bandon Grammar School showed a clean set of heels to Newtown School as the international quality of Rob Sweetnam and Mark Collins saw them win the Munster Schoolboys’ Senior Cup title 4-0 in Midleton.

The west Cork outfit had the best of things from the start, pinning their Waterford rivals back for long periods before taking the lead in the 14th minute. Jack Buss’s powerful slap from the right side provided a great angle for Sweetnam to redirect the ball behind his back into the net.

The second quarter brought the second goal when Collins picked up a loose ball from a slightly off-course penalty corner. He unleashed a perfect reverse-stick shot into the bottom right of the goal.

Sweetnam added his second off the back of a quick turnover with an excellent finish in the third quarter. And the victory was complete as the rain began to teem down via Ian Perrott’s powerful drag-flick when Newtown were down to 10 players.

Newtown had their best phase in the closing quarter, Rory Treacy’s reverse-stick shot drawing a strong block.

But Bandon were always comfortably clear and Ashley Smyth’s side held on for the title without too much fuss.

It crowned a super run in the competition as they ended Ashton’s reign as provincial winners in the semi-final, backing up their Herbie Sharman All-Ireland B Championship title won last October.

Meanwhile, Hockey Ireland have confirmed the venues for the end of season all-Ireland finals. Banbridge’s Havelock Park has been named as the host of the EY Champions Trophy playoffs which are pencilled in to be played on May 2 and 3.

The Irish Senior Cup returns to Belfield after a year at Three Rock Rovers’ Grange Road due to incomplete works at the UCD venue. The men’s and women’s final are both set to be played on Sunday, March 29.

As it stands, all are set to go ahead as planned according to Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels with this weekend’s fixtures all currently still on the agenda, too.

“As the possibility of the COVID-19 virus spreading in Ireland increases, Hockey Ireland is monitoring the situation,” he told the Examiner.

“At the moment we have not implemented any changes to the hockey competition schedule, however, this situation may change as things develop.”