Gridiron growth needs media boost to gain more traction

American Football has been played in Ireland since 1986, and for a long time, it struggled to grab the attention of the masses.

However, over the last decade or so the game has become one of the fastest-growing sports in Ireland, thanks to readily available coverage of the NFL and College ball.

There are now 20 kitted club teams playing American Football in this country. They are split into three divisions, the Shamrock Bowl Conference (eight teams), AFI 1 (seven teams) and AFI 2 (five teams). There is also a youth Football League along with 25 Flag Football teams, for those who don’t want to wear all the equipment but still enjoy the game.

One major issue American Football Ireland (AFI) has faced is the dearth of media coverage for the sport, an issue facing many so-called ‘niche sports.’ However this year they are teaming up with sports media company, Off The Ball. Explained president of AFI Orla McAleese: “We have also partnered with production companies to get our marque event ‘Shamrock Bowl’ streamed live.”

For many niche sports it’s on the International stage where the interest levels peak, and it’s no different for American Football. With the national team (Irish Wolfhounds) back up and running following a hiatus, the team — headed up by general manager Alan Orr — now have a clear direction on where the programme is going.

McAleese says: “Our Senior team is working towards the European Championship Qualifiers for 2021. They are in full preparation for this with friendly games for the past number of years, beating Belgium both home and away in front of enthusiastic crowds. It will be the same for our U20’s team.”

This weekend the 2020 AFI season kicks-off with two games across two divisions, UCD hosting the UL Vikings in the Shamrock Bowl Conference and Trinity College take on the Wexford Eagles in AFI Division 1. Last season’s Shamrock Bowl winners, Belfast Trojans, don’t start their campaign until the end of March.

UL Vikings coach Liam Ryan, part of the team as a player since 2002, feels his side are a bit young to make a challenge for honours this year: “I don’t think we’ll be challenging for the Shamrock Bowl, it’s more about survival again this year. We’ve a good core of players, some excellent talent there.

“American Football is one of those games where there’s a position for everybody. If you’re a big guy who’s 6’5 and 20st, you can play offensive line. If you’re a 5’4 and 10st, you can play corner back or play wide receiver. It’s quite accessible in terms of athletic ability and body sizes and so on.

“It’s one of those sports, it takes a little bit of time to get used to, so I think if you if you sit down watch a game and you don’t understand what’s happening it looks quite off-putting. The more you understand it, the more enjoyable it becomes, and that’s what playing does.

“Just the camaraderie, in terms of the amount of work you have to do to have a team working together, 11 guys on the field, knowing every single person has a role for each play, and then executing that correctly.

“It forms a bit of a bond with the team and stuff of that. I’ve made friends for life. I’ve been best man or groomsmen for probably 15 or 20 Vikings over the last few years, so there’s a real sense of camaraderie there and just the strategy and the complexity of the game. There’s a bit more to it than just get a ball and go off and have a game.”

The Cork Admirals, champions in 2018, will look to regain their title in 2020 when they open their season in Week 2 with a trip to face the West Dublin Rhinos. They lost 21-6 in the semi-finals last year to the South Dublin Panthers.

Head coach Alan Lomasney was very disappointed with the way last season ended: “Losing the semi-final was very disappointing. All credit to the Panthers they were well prepared, but we definitely didn’t play up to our usual standards that day. We have put it behind us, and we are looking forward to a new season.

“As a coach, losing any game stings and it’s tough to lose a semi-final because you know how much work, time and effort goes into the season. You look at the tape, analyse it and look at how to improve for next season, but you can’t dwell on it.”

On the challenge facing them against the Rhinos, Lomasney said: “Now that they are in their second year back in the top division, we know they are going to be looking at making the playoffs. Every team wants to win the season opener, especially at home, so we are expecting a battle in Castleknock.”

For fans of American Football, the news that the Aviva Stadium will host one of College football’s greatest rivalries — Navy v Notre Dame — for a third time at the end of August means the game here will get a major boost, something that’s not lost on the AFI president: “This is a massive event for the sport here in Ireland and is part of a 5-year series. Not only does it give exposure to the game here in Ireland, but also to give our members exposure to education events for that week through coaching and player clinics, officiating clinics etc.

“It is a great opportunity and one we are grateful to the organisers for.”