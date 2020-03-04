Joe Ward set for Boston comeback after medical suspension lifted

Joe Ward will meet New Orleans light-heavy Patrick Pierre in his comeback fight at Boston’s House of Blues on March 14.

Ward’s medical suspension was lifted this week following the knee injury that wrecked his pro debut.

And Ward has teamed up with Andy Lee’s ex-coach Joey Gamache in New York ahead of his second paid outing against Brooklyn-based Pierre.

“We’re getting good work done with Joey and Joe is looking really well. The knee is 100%,” said Ward’s Irish coach Jimmy Payne.

Ward, who is managed by Joe Winters and Adam Glenn of Times Square Boxing, has undergone months of rehab after twisting his left knee in the second round of his pro debut against Marco Delgado at Madison Square Garden last October.

Ward’s team would also like another shot at Delgado after New York boxing chiefs declined to rule the first meeting between the American and Ward a no contest despite Ward dominating the first round.

“Joe will fight again in Boston or somewhere in New York in April. Right now, I want to get past this fight (March 14), said Winters.

“I would like him to fight Delgado again sooner rather than later to take that blemish off his record and take care of business against this guy.”

Ward was hoping to fight on the undercard of his former Irish team-mate Katie Taylor if and when she meets Amanda Serrano.

But Serrano is haggling for a bigger purse amid speculation that the fight could go ahead in Manchester, England in May.