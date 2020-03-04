Route unveiled for Rás Tailteann's comeback

After cancellation last year the Rás Tailteann will return to the Irish sporting calendar for 2020 with the route confirmed for the five-day race which runs from June 10-14.

The 67th edition of the race will travel clockwise around Ireland with stage finishes in Horse and Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, and Kilbeggan, before starting the final stage in Kinnegad to the finishing circuit in seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth.

Legendary Rás rider Eugene Moriarty will step into the role as race director and believes that the flat route profile will provide an attractive route for the domestic riders as they take on eight elite teams who will travel over from abroad.

Moriarty, who has competed in over 20 Rásanna himself as a rider, says the racing will be exciting from the beginning.

“The route expertly designed by Ger Campbell will allow the riders to race every day, with undulating roads and deliberately stays away from multiple big first category mountains of recent editions, this will open up the race for aggressive racing.”

The 2019 edition of the Rás was cancelled as the former race organisation unable to secure sponsorship for the event. The race is now organised by the voluntary group, Cumann Rás Tailteann which was put together by Ger Campbell to save the historic race.

Campbell has been involved with the race since the 1970s and was instrumental in its revival.

“We are honoured and excited about putting this race back on the calendar this year and look forward to seeing all the old faces, and undoubtedly some new ones becoming Men of the Rás. We have a lot to live up to but the wheels are in motion to make the 2020 race a success.”

The announcement comes as further positive news for Irish cycling following a successful week at the World Track Championships in Berlin where Ireland qualified four places for the Olympics in Tokyo, with Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley, Mark Downey and Felix English all booking there places in the games this summer.

Rás Tailteann 2020 (Total: 758.1 kilometres) Stage 1, Wednesday June 10: Dublin to Horse and Jockey (140.1 kilometres); Stage 2, Thursday June 11: Horse and Jockey - Castleisland (154.8 kilometres); Stage 3, Friday June 12: Castleisland to Lisdoonvarna (173.8 kilometres); Stage 4, Saturday June 13: Lisdoonvarna to Kilbeggan (154.1 kilometres); Stage 5, Sunday June 14: Kinnegad to Blackrock (135.3 kilometres).