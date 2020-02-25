Ireland's youngest pro boxer relocating from Cork to Los Angeles

Ireland's youngest professional boxer James Power is relocating from Cork to Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old super-featherweight from Dripsey has signed a deal with Sheer Sports Management, which will see him move to California in the near future.

He will join Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley, unbeaten Monaghan brothers, Aaron and Stephen McKenna, and Brett McGinty on the books of Ken Sheer's company.

Power, who began his career aged 17 in Mexico when still too young to box professionally in Ireland, has a 5-0 (4KOs) record, and completed his Leaving Cert last summer.

I’m delighted to announce that I’ve signed a professional contract with Ken Sheer and will be moving to Los Angeles permanently in the coming weeks.

Our story is just getting started!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wqi9SvWJLT — James Power (@JPowerboxing) February 24, 2020

“I am delighted to announce that I have signed a management deal with Ken Sheer and will be moving to Los Angeles on a permanent basis very shortly,” Power wrote on Instagram.

“This opportunity is everything that I’ve been working towards and I am extremely grateful that things are falling into place.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless love and support. It really means the world to me and I promise to make you all proud!”