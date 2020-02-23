Basketball: DCU Mercy close in on women’s Superleague title

DCU Mercy are one game away from winning the Women’s Super League following a hard fought 82-72 win over Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell.

The Dublin side were shell-shocked after their National Cup semi-final loss to the Cork outfit in January and for long periods in this game they looked in trouble.

Brunell led 45-44 at the break and the game still hung in the balance as the fourth quarter loomed with DCU edging into a two-point lead.

Coming down the stretch DCU stepped up to the plate but Brunell to their credit made them fight all the way, with coach Mark Ingle praising the efforts of his Cork opponents.

Ingle said: “I cannot make out why Brunell are near the bottom of the table because they have certainly put it up to us this season but for us it was a solid win and a wake-up call going into next week’s title decider against Maree.”

Liffey Celtics season continues to improve as they completed back-to-back wins as they overcame Fr Mathew’s 54-50 in Cork.

Maree, minus Irish international Claire Rockall, were taken to overtime by cup champions Pyrobel Killester before moving up a gear in overtime to win 94-85.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire produced another solid display at Maxol WIT Wildcats as a 31-point stunning display from Shrita Parker helped them to a 72-64 win.

In the battle of the bottom two sides in this division, IT Carlow defeated Marble City Hawks 78-53.

In the Men’s Super League leaders Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won a crucial Kerry derby 81-63 against Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin.

The teams were tied at 35 each at the break and Killorglin looked on course to produce a shock when they led 52-49 entering the fourth quarter. Coming down the stretch the Warriors ambushed their rivals when outscoring them 32-11 much to the delight of the capacity attendance at the Tralee Sports Complex.

Second-placed Belfast Star had to come from behind to see off DBS Eanna in a thriller at De La Salle College.

Star trailed 35-26 at the break but a stunning 27-point contribution from C J Fulton helped the northerners run out impressive 81-59 winners.

The season is going from bad to worse for Coughlan C and S Neptune as they went down 107-85 to Moycullen.

The Galway side shot the ball exceptionally well but the Neptune player coach Lehmon Colbert was furious after the game.“When your preparation is a shambles the inevitable happens and the final scoreline is the end result.”

UCD Marian poured more misery on basement side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions when winning 75-53 at Coláiste Bride.

Cup champions Griffith College Templeogue suffered a shock defeat at the DCU Complex when going down to DCU Saints 89-79 with veteran American Michael Bonaparte leading the scoring with a 25-point contribution.