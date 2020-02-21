Ballincollig set to seal promotion to SuperLeague

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will be crowned Men’s Division One League champions with victory over Sligo All Stars tomorrow.

Silverware isn’t the only prize on offer for the Cork outfit: Promotion to the SuperLeague will be secured with a win. Ballincollig’s record this season is a phenomenal 18-0 and since joining the league they have won 81 games in three seasons.

And barring a complete meltdown, the capacity attendance at the Ballincollig Community School will be in celebratory mood tomorrow afternoon.

In the Men’s SuperLeague, leaders Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Kerry rivals, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin.

Second-placed Belfast Star have a tricky home game against Cup finalists Eanna with coach Adrian Fulton knowing the Ulster side have no margin for error. Fulton said: “It’s very simple we cannot afford any more defeats but Eanna knocked us out of the cup and we are very aware of their scoring threats.”

Griffith College Templeogue is another side that can ill afford any more defeats and their visit to play DCU Saints could well be a highly charged Dublin derby.

There was huge disappointment for Coughlan C & S Neptune last weekend when they suffered a 102-98 defeat away to Pyrobel Killester.

Player-coach Lehmon Colbert was bitterly disappointed and wants a much-improved performance when they host Moycullen. He said: “We need to get back playing smarter basketball but I cannot fault the effort of my committed players who have shown a great attitude since I took the job.”

UCD Marian lost a thrilling home game against Belfast Star last weekend but hope to bounce back against the basement side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Maree suffered a heavy defeat at Eanna and tomorrow they will have another test on their home court when they host Pyrobel Killester.

Meanwhile in the Women’s Super League leaders DCU Mercy, who crushed Cup champions Pyrobel Killester last time out, are away to Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell. Revenge will be in the air for the visitors as Brunell stunned DCU Mercy in the Cup semi-final at the Neptune Stadium last month.

Pyrobel Killester were at the end of a polished DCU Mercy performance last weekend and they face another tough task on the road when they visit second placed Maree. The Galway side will be without Claire Rockall and her absence could give the Dublin side the edge.

UCC Ambassador Glanmire were impressive in their win over basement side Marble City Hawks but they will need a repeat performance if they are to defeat WIT Wildcats in Waterford.

Liffey Celtics coach Laura Mullally was thrilled with her side’s win at WIT Wildcats where new American signing Arai Welch-Coleman chipped in with scored 41 points and the Kildare side will hope for more of the same when they play Fr Mathew’s tomorrow. Winless Marble City Hawks will be hoping to end their losing streak when they entertain IT Carlow.