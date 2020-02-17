Eugene Magee announces his retirement after 295 Ireland caps

Eugene Magee, Ireland's most capped men's hockey player, has announced his retirement.

Eugene Magee announces his retirement after 295 Ireland caps
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 17:15 PM
Stephen Barry

Eugene Magee, Ireland's most capped men's hockey player, has announced his retirement.

After 295 caps and 60 goals since making his debut in 2005, Magee has called time on a career that saw Ireland return to the Olympics and World Cup in recent years, as well as winning bronze at the 2015 EuroHockey Nations Championship.

A former Down minor hurler, the 33-year-old saw his time in green end in disappointment, however, as a controversial video referral in the final seconds of their Olympic qualifier against Canada curtailed Irish celebrations and cost Magee and his teammates a place at Tokyo. Magee's final act for Ireland was to score two penalties in that shoot-out.

“After much consideration, I have decided to retire from international hockey,” said Magee in a statement.

“I have enjoyed 15 years as part of the Irish Men’s hockey team and it has been my privilege to represent my country among so many talented players.”

Magee's career highlight came when scoring against Germany at the 2016 Olympics, as well as netting in a famous 4-2 win over England at the 2015 European Championships.

He thanked all those who contributed to Ireland's rise across his career.

“Through many years there have been ups and downs but overall, I have loved the experience.

“International hockey has been a huge part of my life and although it will feel strange to retire, I feel very privileged to have gained all the experiences I have had and to have played my part for the team.

“I now look forward to exciting times ahead with a young family and watching the incredible talent in this team develop.

“It has been an honour to wear the Irish shirt.”

More in this section

Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
Mount Sion v Passage - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
courtssporthockeyplace: tokyoperson: eugene mageeperson: mageeevent: olympicsevent: world cupevent: 2015 eurohockey nations championshipevent: olympicevent: 2016 olympicsevent: 2015 european championshipsorganisation: irelandorganisation: canadaorganisation: germanyorganisation: england

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices