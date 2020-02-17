Eugene Magee announces his retirement after 295 Ireland caps

Eugene Magee, Ireland's most capped men's hockey player, has announced his retirement.

After 295 caps and 60 goals since making his debut in 2005, Magee has called time on a career that saw Ireland return to the Olympics and World Cup in recent years, as well as winning bronze at the 2015 EuroHockey Nations Championship.

A former Down minor hurler, the 33-year-old saw his time in green end in disappointment, however, as a controversial video referral in the final seconds of their Olympic qualifier against Canada curtailed Irish celebrations and cost Magee and his teammates a place at Tokyo. Magee's final act for Ireland was to score two penalties in that shoot-out.

“After much consideration, I have decided to retire from international hockey,” said Magee in a statement.

“I have enjoyed 15 years as part of the Irish Men’s hockey team and it has been my privilege to represent my country among so many talented players.”

Magee's career highlight came when scoring against Germany at the 2016 Olympics, as well as netting in a famous 4-2 win over England at the 2015 European Championships.

He thanked all those who contributed to Ireland's rise across his career.

“Through many years there have been ups and downs but overall, I have loved the experience.

“International hockey has been a huge part of my life and although it will feel strange to retire, I feel very privileged to have gained all the experiences I have had and to have played my part for the team.

“I now look forward to exciting times ahead with a young family and watching the incredible talent in this team develop.

“It has been an honour to wear the Irish shirt.”