Superleague leaders Tralee Warriors win appeal against points deduction

Superleague pacesetters Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have won their appeal against a points deduction imposed for incorrectly registering American, Andre Berry, sources say.

Tralee were docked two wins (six points) by Basketball Ireland for playing Berry – who came in for compatriot Keith Jumper – in Superleague victories over UCD Marian and Eanna. The governing body’s MNCC (Men’s National Competitions Committee) ruled that Berry had not been properly registered for three games in all – one of which Tralee lost one to Belfast Star.

The deduction was a serious blow to their hopes of retaining the Superleague title, and came on top of a shock Cup semi-final defeat to DBS Eanna in Cork last month.

But sources familiar with the case report that the Warriors have been successful in their appeal. The club had indicated it would appeal the sanction on the basis of a technicality in the registration process for Berry.

Tralee now go into the weekend top of the league with a 12-3 record, one win in front of Belfast Star and UCD Marian. Pat Price’s squad is at home to Killester (7-9) at the Tralee Sports complex Saturday night (7.30pm).