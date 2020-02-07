Superleague leaders Tralee Warriors win appeal against points deduction

Superleague pacesetters Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have won their appeal against a points deduction imposed for incorrectly registering American, Andre Berry, sources say.

Superleague leaders Tralee Warriors win appeal against points deduction
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 16:32 PM
Tony Leen

Superleague pacesetters Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have won their appeal against a points deduction imposed for incorrectly registering American, Andre Berry, sources say.

Tralee were docked two wins (six points) by Basketball Ireland for playing Berry – who came in for compatriot Keith Jumper – in Superleague victories over UCD Marian and Eanna. The governing body’s MNCC (Men’s National Competitions Committee) ruled that Berry had not been properly registered for three games in all – one of which Tralee lost one to Belfast Star.

The deduction was a serious blow to their hopes of retaining the Superleague title, and came on top of a shock Cup semi-final defeat to DBS Eanna in Cork last month.

But sources familiar with the case report that the Warriors have been successful in their appeal. The club had indicated it would appeal the sanction on the basis of a technicality in the registration process for Berry.

Tralee now go into the weekend top of the league with a 12-3 record, one win in front of Belfast Star and UCD Marian. Pat Price’s squad is at home to Killester (7-9) at the Tralee Sports complex Saturday night (7.30pm).

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportbasketballplace: corkplace: tralee sports complexperson: andre berryperson: berryperson: keith jumperperson: marianperson: éannaperson: traleeperson: pat priceevent: superleagueorganisation: tralee warriorsorganisation: garveyorganisation: traleeorganisation: basketball irelandorganisation: ucdorganisation: mnccorganisation: men’s national competitions committeeorganisation: belfast starorganisation: dbs éannaorganisation: warriorsorganisation: ucd marian

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices