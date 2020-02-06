Neptune coach Lehmon Colbert: We need to wear hearts on our sleeves

Coughlan C&S Neptune coach Lehmon Colbert wants his side to replicate the passion shown in their victory over DBS Eanna when they face Cup champions Griffith College Templeogue Saturday (Neptune Stadium, 7pm).

The Cork side required overtime to defeat Eanna and coach Colbert was thrilled with how his charges dug in for the win. He said:

“The guys wore their hearts on their sleeves against Eanna and I think we have a lot to prove against a side that slipped us coming down the stretch in the Cup semi-final.

If we are to keep pace in the title race defeat is unthinkable.

Belfast Star’s title hopes suffered a massive blow last weekend when losing to Moycullen and coach Adrian Fulton knows that they can’t afford a slip up at home to Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin Saturday night.

Fulton said: “There is no used crying over spilled milk and we have spoken in depth how we are going to approach this game as Killorglin have a number of good shooters in their squad.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors produced a courageous performance to defeat Griffith College Templeogue last weekend and they will hope to claim another Dublin scalp when they host Pyrobel Killester.

DBS Eanna are enduring a miserable run of form with their Cup final loss couple with two League defeats. Coach Darragh McGovern knows his side cannot afford a fourth defeat on the trot and hopes his side bounce back away to Maree. McGovern said: “We haven’t been firing but now is the time for players to step up and get a win over a Maree side who have to be respected.

Moycullen produced a season best last weekend when defeating Belfast Star and they will be confident of taking another scalp when they visit basement side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions while DCU Saints welcome UCD Marian to the DCU Complex.

In the Women’s Super League leaders DCU Mercy host Cork side Fr Mathew’s at the DCU Complex on Sunday.

Mathew’s produced their best basketball of the season last weekend when defeating rivals Ambassador UCC Glanmire and DCU coach Mark Ingle accepts his side “must be ready for a huge test.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire will be hoping they can take advantage of home-court advantage when they host Liffey Celtics at the Mardyke Arena.

Maree will be hoping to consolidate second place for the visit of WIT Wildcats and in the inform Pyrobel Killester will be expected to take maximum points at IT Carlow.

Bottom of the table Marble City Hawks target a first win of the season when they host Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell.