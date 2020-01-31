Basketball: Cup winners Templeogue target double

Griffith College Templeogue bid to take a giant leap towards completing a National Cup and Men’s Super League double when they host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the Nord Anglian International School.

And coach Mark Keenan is certainly not letting his men bask in the glory of last week’s silverware at the National Stadium.

Keenan insisted that “the chapter of our cup win is now closed and now we are back full throttle against a very good Tralee side.”

The Warriors will be looking to Paul Dick along with Americans, Andre Berry and Jonathon Lawton, to maintain their League title interest.

Eanna coach Darren McGovern must pick up his troops after their Cup final heartbreak when they travel to Cork for a clash with Coughlan C & S Neptune.

McGovern admitted: “The cup defeat was disappointing, but the lads gave their all and at the end of the day it wasn’t to be, and Templeogue were better than us, particularly in the first half.

We are still right up there in the League but travelling to Cork for a clash with Neptune is not easy and we are sure it will be a battle from start to finish.

UCD Marian will be expected to defeat Maree at Belfield and Pyrobel Killester should have too much for the League’s basement side, Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, at Clontarf.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will be confident of a home win against DCU Saints, with leaders Belfast Star travelling to play Moycullen at the NUIG.

Star coach Adrian Fulton has warned his side not to take their Galway opponents for granted: “Moycullen are a good defensive side and with home court advantage they are bound to make life difficult for us so we will need to be smart on how we approach this game.”

In the Women’s Super League, leaders DCU Mercy should have little difficulty in disposing of IT Carlow.

Pyrobel Killester will get a far sterner test when they host Waterford Wildcats who are without their injured captain Stephanie O’Shea.

There is a big Cork derby tomorrow when Fr Mathews host Ambassador UCC Glanmire.

Mathews, made up mainly of former Glanmire players, are having a poor season and can ill afford to lose this game.

Glanmire, who were shocked in the Cup semi-final by Killester, have a decent American pairing in Shrita Parker and Tatum Neubert and their clash with their counterparts’ duo of Shannon Brady and Chantelle Alford could well decide the outcome.

Maree are having a tremendous season and they should have few problems beating basement side Marble City Hawks.