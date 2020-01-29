World Indoor Championships set for China in March cancelled over Coronavirus fears

World Athletics has announced the postponement of the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March due to fears over the coronavirus.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 19:49 PM
Digital Desk staff

The sport’s governing body said it would now look to stage the event – scheduled for March 13-15 – at the same venue in one year’s time.

In a statement, World Athletics said: “It is with regret that we have agreed with the organisers of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing (13-15 March 2020) to postpone the event to March 2021.

“We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new coronavirus and we support them in all their efforts but it is necessary to provide our athletes, member federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances.”

The statement added: “The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the Coronavirus both within China and outside the country is still at a concerning level and no one should be going ahead with any major gathering that can be postponed.

“We have considered the possibility of relocating the event to another country and would like to thank the cities that have volunteered to host the championships.

“However, given concerns still exist regarding the spread of the virus outside China, we have decided not to go with this option, as it may lead to further postponement at a later date.”

courtssportathleticsworld indoor championshipscoronavirus

