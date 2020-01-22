Scoil Chríost Rí claim All-Ireland as Waterford schools miss out

Pat Critchley coached Scoil Chríost Rí to the All-Ireland U19 'A' Girls Cup just hours before he managed IT Carlow in their Sigerson Cup semi-final.

The Portlaoise school claimed another All-Ireland as they put in a dominant team performance at the National Basketball Arena as they stormed home to a 70-38 victory over Our Lady of Mercy, Waterford.

Ciara Byrne scooped the MVP award for the game, behind a 15-point display, but there were standout performances from all over the roster, with Shauna Dooley also putting up 15 points, Grainne O’Reilly landing key scores, and Jasmine Burke dominating under the boards.

At the other end, Kate and Sarah Hickey were the two main scoring threats for Our Lady of Mercy, combing for 26 points, and great performances from Tara Freeman and Illana Fitzgerald were also among the talking points.

However, it was Scoil Chríost Rí who dominated from the off, opening up a 21-10 point lead at the start of the first quarter, and they didn’t look back from there.

St Colmcille’s CS, Knocklyon, were crowned All-Ireland U19 'B' Girls Schools Cup champions as they put in a superb display to win out 59-40 over St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon. Colmcille’s were led by MVP Hannah Byrne, who finished the game with 26 points, and fellow guard, Emma Mullins, who hit 23 points.

A big first half from the Dublin school helped build a solid lead that St Patrick’s struggled to whittle down, as they went in at half time 36-23 to the good. They widened out that margin to 50-31 by the end of the third and pushed on to victory from there.

In the final game of the day, St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, drove home to an All-Ireland U19 'B' Boys Schools Cup title as they won out 78-52 over Waterpark College, Waterford.

Luke Cassidy and Killian Gribben were the standout performers for the Letterkenny school, combining for 47 points between them in a stunning display of basketball.

There were stars for Waterpark, too, with Colm O’Reilly leading the way, James Delahunty working tirelessly under the boards against the in-form Gribben, and a great display from Mikolaj Sienicki.