International field set for 2020 Rás Mumhan

One of the premier events of the national cycling calendar, the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, will take place over the four days of Easter weekend as the race gears up for its 20th consecutive year based in Killorglin, Kerry.

Last year saw victory go to 18-year-old Ben Healy. The up and coming Irish rider went on to have a very successful season which culminated in winning a stage of the Tour d’Lavenir, the most prestigious under-23 race in the world.

Healy will race for the Trinity Sports team in 2020 where he will continue his progression towards the pro ranks.

In the absence of the Rás Tailteann in 2019, Rás Mumhan filled the gap to become the biggest race in the country. With the Rás Tailteann back on the calendar for 2020 having been reduced from eight to five days, Rás Mumhan will act as a strong early-season tester of form as the domestic riders take on the international teams who travel from Britain, Holland, Belgium and further afield.

Frank Hayes at Kerry Group announced their continued sponsorship of the International Cycle race. He said: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the race for 2020. Kerry Group is proud to partner with the officials, stewards, riders and their back up teams, and the general public who pull together to ensure the success of the event year after year.

“It is through their hard work and commitment that the reputation of the race at home and abroad continues to grow.”

Race Commercial Director, Rory McGillicuddy, thanked Kerry Group for their continued sponsorship and said that their association with the event had helped ensure the ongoing success of the race.

The format of the race will remain the same with four road stages covering over 500km.