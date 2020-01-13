Double Paralympic medallist Orla Barry retires

“I achieved everything that I set out to achieve when I first started competing as a 14-year-old and I have some amazing memories.”

Double Paralympic medallist Orla Barry retires
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 14:15 PM
Therese O’Callaghan

Double Paralympic medallist Orla Barry has announced her retirement from Paralympic sport.

Barry, who represented Ireland at three Paralympic Games in F57 Discus, is a former world record holder in the event and retires having won nine medals at major events throughout her 13-year career as a high-performance para-athlete.

Speaking about her retirement, the Ladysbridge-native said, “I have had a wonderful career in Paralympic sport. I achieved everything that I set out to achieve when I first started competing as a 14-year-old and I have some amazing memories.”

Paralympics Ireland President John Fulham said, “Orla Barry has been a great athlete and a wonderful ambassador for her sport and for her country. I would like to thank her for the dedication she has shown towards her sport.”

