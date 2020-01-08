Evin Lewis leads West Indies to comfortable five-wicket win over Ireland

The hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series courtesy of a comfortable win with more than 16 overs to spare as opener Lewis finished unbeaten on a run-a-ball 99.

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 12:18 PM
Press Association

Evin Lewis steered the West Indies to a five-wicket one-day international victory over Ireland in Bridgetown.

Captain Andy Balbirnie was soon made to regret his call to bat first as the tourists slumped to 88 for six before being dismissed for 180.

Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the West Indian attack, claiming the scalps of openers Paul Stirling and Gareth Delany on his way to figures of four for 32.

Lewis was the mainstay of the West Indies replay as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end but they still eased home with 100 balls to spare.

Lewis struck two sixes and 13 fours in his knock and just missed out on a third ODI century as the winning boundary dropped inches short of the ropes.

