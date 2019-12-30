Castleisland Christmas blitz: Killorglin edge thrilling battle

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 48 - Garveys Warriors 46

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin came out on top in a thrilling Premier Men’s final at the St Mary’s Castleisland Christmas blitz.

An explosive start from Rami Gahanem saw Killorglin race into a 7-0 lead.

Warriors were soon back in the contest with an Andre Berry jump shot, followed by two from the free-throw line from Eoin Quigley before Berry drained a three-pointer to tie the contest at 7-7.

It was end-to-end stuff but then Kieran Donaghy took exception to a flying elbow from Pranas Skurdauskas and there was a confrontation and some heated debate with Declan Wall ending up with a technical foul.

This appeared to help Warriors shake off the shackles after Erik Flood drained a three for Killorglin but the momentum had swung to the Tralee side and three three-pointers in quick succession from Kieran Donaghy and two from Jonathan Lawton saw Warriors lead 20-16 with less than two minutes to go in the half.

Garveys Warriors' Kieran Donaghy

Gahanem kept Killorglin in touch but former Killorglin player Daniel Jokubaitis added three points to see Warriors lead 25-20 at half time.

Killorglin began the second half in whirlwind fashion with Gahanem draining a three-pointer while Alan Thomas added a two and a three as Killorglin edged 28-27 in front.

Skurdauskas and Gahanem continued to hurt Warriors, but the game was level at 42-42 with 92 seconds left thanks to a Daniel Jokubaitis three-pointer.

But when Eoin Quigley was fouled, Killorglin added four from the free-throw line to fashion a famous win.

Proceedings yesterday had got underway at 9am with Pres NS defeating Scartaglen NS 6-5 in the Junior NS Local with Maja Moskal draining two baskets for her side but the MVP went to the Scartaglen captain Jessie O’Keeffe, who scored all her side’s points.

Then in the Senior NS Girls B final, Scartaglen NS beat Currans NS 18-8 with Sophie Horgan getting the MVP, with six points, while Hannah Griffin did best for Currans.

The boys were next as Castleisland Boys NS beat Kilmurry NS 16-8 in the Junior NS Boys Local final.

In the two remaining NS finals, Kilmurry NS beat Knockaderry NS 25-16 in Junior NS Boys while, in the girls’ section, Kilmurry NS completed the double when proving far too strong for Currans, winning 19-3.

The action was ramped up in the U14 Boys’ final when St Mary’s beat Rathmore 31-12 with Mint O’Connor draining seven points but Eoghan Shire was the MVP with an eight-point haul while Kian Downey scored seven points.

The U16 Girls’ final was an in-house St Mary’s game between their A and B sides with the A team proving much too strong, winning 33-15 with Rachel Murphy (10) and Emma Kerin ( 9) top scoring for the winners.

In the U16 Boys’ final, St Paul’s powered past St Bridget’s 26-14. Senan O’Leary gave an MVP display with 10 points while Dara O’Brien drained three superb baskets.

St Mary’s PRO Liz Galway played in the Division 2 Ladies final with her daughter Amber but finished on the losing side as St Mary’s Red beat St Marys 21-13 in a very competitive encounter. Rachel Ryan was the MVP.

Ronan Collins and David Gleeson powered Gneeveguilla to a narrow win over a St Mary’s side whose big men Kieran Brennan, Maurice Casey, and Pat Fitzgerald ensured scores were hard earned. Gneeveguilla appeared to have the game in the bag as Gleeson was dominant under his own basket but St Mary’s, helped by three-pointers from Neilus Lyons and Maurice Casey rallied and suddenly Gneeveguilla just led by two points (16-14) with four minutes left. But a three from Lorcan Keane and seven points from MVP Don Murphy saw a younger Gneeveguilla side prevail 26-20.

In the Men’s Division 3 final, Irish ladies senior coach Tommy Mahony lined out with Cordal against Waterville, who had the great John Teahan in their ranks. Teahan was joined by his son Sean and the veteran proved class is permanent. It was a tight contest throughout with the contest level at 16-16 with three minutes left.

Philip Griffin gave Cordal the lead but Jim Lynch levelled and then Aoghan Courtney then gave Waterville a 20-18 lead. Some great defence from John Teahan and MVP Lynch kept Cordal out, and Lynch nailed three from four free throws to see Waterville over the line on a 23-18 scoreline.

Castleisland's Christmas gift: 50 years of the famous basketball blitz