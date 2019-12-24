Green Bay Packers win NFC North title

Aaron Jones found the end zone twice in the second half as Green Bay Packers sealed the NFC North title with a 23-10 win over Minnesota Vikings.

The two sides failed to get their offence going in the first quarter and exchanged field goals, before Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs for the opening touchdown to put the Vikings up 10-3.

A pair of Mason Crosby field goals from 33 and 19 yards meant it was a one-point game at half time, with Jones’ double ending up the difference.

The Viking defence was chasing shadows as Jones ran into the corner of the end zone late in the third and the 25-year-old navigated traffic to score a touchdown and seal the win with six minutes left to play.

The victory means Green Bay will be at least the third seed in the NFC at the play-offs, while the Vikings have clinched a wild card spot.