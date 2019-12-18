Daly dominates Bohane in Whelton Cup opener

Gary Daly opened the renewal of the Willie Whelton Cup with a comprehensive bowl of odds win over Michael Bohane at Grange.

He exploited Bohane’s poor opener to raise almost a bowl with his first. He held that to the stud farm in three. He then reached Holland’s wall, which Bohane missed to fall a full bowl behind. Bohane recovered with a good bowl to sight.

Daly misplayed his reply to the right and Bohane closed the gap again to de Barra’s. Bohane was too tight left down the school hill. Daly erred on the right, but got a run past the school. Bohane then attempted a purlicue, but it fell left and missed Daly’s tip to leave a bowl between them again.

They both lofted to the cross next, with the lead a metre under a bowl. Both got big shots to sight next, but Bohane won that exchange well. Daly followed with a great bowl towards Hodnett’s farm. Bohane was too far right and missed that tip well.

He compensated with a super bowl to the bungalow, which Daly missed by 15m. Daly immediately restored the bowl with good shot from there. Bohane then made the white house, Daly’s bowl got an unkind break but still beat it 30m. They both missed light at Barry’s.

Bohane only reached the pub with his next and Daly extended his lead with a good bowl to the car park. Edmond Sexton beat Wayne Callanan in the last shot at Grenagh. He won the first tip, but he made a mistake with his second. Callanan won a 60m to lead and led the next three. Sexton regained the lead with a great sixth. Callanan won the seventh.

Sexton went almost a bowl clear with two good shots to the double gates, but lost almost all his lead with a very short next one There was nothing in it to the novice line. Callanan then got a massive rub with his bowl past the cross to sight at the last bend. Sexton did well to beat that by four metres.

Callanan’s last bowl fell right just short of the line. Sexton hit back with a brilliant bowl up the centre past the line. Denis Wilmot had a double over Noel O’Donovan at Ballinacurra. He set a blistering pace in the first, leading from the off and reaching the GAA field in eight.

He was two bowls clear there. He went over the bridge in two more to consolidate his lead. The return was closer. He edged the first two, but O’Donovan won the lead with his third towards Innishannon cross. Wilmot missed light at the GAA with his next. O’Donovan had a chance to take advantage, but missed the tip by a metre.

From there Wilmot raised his game and was two bowls clear before the line. Shane Shannon totally dominated his clash with Conor Creedon at Lyre. He had close to a bowl after three towards the forestry. He raised a full bowl in his next three past the tunnel. He was closer to two in front at Crowley’s bend.

He added odds to McCarthy’s and edged ever closer to two bowls with two big shots towards the line. Derry Cooney and Thomas Boyle had one each at Firmount. Boyle got the better start and gained a big advantage after three to light past the school. Cooney closed the gap towards the cross.

He then played a big bowl through the cross to win the lead. He increased his lead with his next shot. He went on to raise and win by a bowl. He had almost a bowl after two in the return, but Boyle levelled and they were locked together to the finish. Boyle took it with a huge last bowl down the hill past the school.

Mick Hurley closed with huge bowl to deny Dave Fitzgerald at Ballincurrig. He raised a bowl past Heaphy’s, but Fitzgerald won the lead after three super shots to Leahy’s. Hurley regained the lead at the sycamores.

At Whitechurch Patrick Flood beat Jim Coffey twice. Harry Russell and Christopher Walsh beat Mike Shanahan and Éamon O’Sullivan in the Leap semi-final. Kenneth Murphy beat Adrian Buttimer in the last shot at Béal na Bláth. Pa Forde and Declan O’Leary advanced in the Christmas tournament at Carraig na bhFear. At Grenagh Michael Harrington beat Séamus Sexton by a bowl.