Bob Arum apologises for saying he 'gets a kick' out of seeing Michael Conlan walk out to IRA songs

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum last night apologised for saying he “gets a kick” out of seeing Michael Conlan enter a stadium to IRA songs before his fights.

The Top Rank boss made his comments after Conlan

Arum expressed hopes that Conlan will feature at Madison Square Garden next March adding: “It’s during the week, St Patrick’s Day .. and the whole place will be green and we’ll maybe play maybe an IRA song to get everybody excited back in Ireland,” he said.

Screw them... I just get a kick out of it, because [Michael Conlan] got criticised last time when he came out to an IRA song.

Conlan was forced to apologise earlier this year for making his entry to a song which was condemned in some quarters for “glorifying terrorism”.

Conlan vowed that he had learned from the episode, telling the BBC: "It was a misjudgment by me and we'll not be using the music again.

I've learned that I'm a role model, I'm under the microscope and things like this are not good for boxing. I meant no offence at all.

Arum issued a statement expressing regret for "offence caused by my comments in an interview I gave on Saturday night. I was making a joke but what I said was spur-of-the-moment, ill-informed and ill-advised.

I have no excuses but as anyone who knows me will tell you, there was nothing malicious whatsoever intended.

Conlan said: “I can understand how Bob’s comments have caused offence. However, I don’t think there was any malice behind what he said.

"While I don’t believe he meant to cause any harm, I welcome his apology. Boxing is a sport that unites and welcomes all walks of life on an even playing field and I’m looking forward to seeing Top Rank and MTK Global doing that this year in Belfast with two major shows planned for the summer.”