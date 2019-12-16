Katie Taylor named Female Fighter of the Year by US boxing writers

Katie Taylor has been named the Female Fighter of the Year for 2019 by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

The Bray woman became a two-weight world champion this year as she took her unbeaten record to 15-0 (6 KOs). Starting out with two lightweight belts, she defeated Rose Volante and Delfine Persoon to unify the division before stepping up in weight to beat Christina Linardatou last month.

She follows Norwegian welterweight Cecilia Braekhus and American middleweight Claressa Shields, both of whom are also undefeated unified champions, in receiving the Christy Martin Award, which was introduced in 2017.

“I’m honored and delighted to be receiving this,” said Taylor.

“This is one of the more prestigious awards in boxing. To receive it at the end of an amazing year is an even bigger honor.

“I think the biggest accomplishment this year was becoming the undisputed champion. Winning it at Madison Square Garden in one of the best fights of the year was huge for me, and huge for my country. It’s something I always dreamed of since I turned pro.”

The others to receive votes from the seven-strong panel of judges were Amanda Serrano, who has been linked with a fight against Taylor, and Mexican bantamweight Mariana Juarez. Former winner Braekhus is also a potential future opponent for Taylor.

Taylor will be honored at the BWAA’s annual award dinner, which will take place in 2020.

She will be joined by the Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade, who will be selected from a shortlist of five nominees: Canelo Alvarez, Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Andre Ward, and Manny Pacquiao, who won the award for the previous decade.

Alvarez and Pacquiao are also nominated for the Sugar Ray Robinson Award for Fighter Of The Year, alongside Naoya Inoue, Errol Spence Jr, and Josh Taylor.

Carl Frampton was the last Irish fighter to win a major BWAA award, taking the 2016 Sugar Ray Robinson Award, while his then trainer Shane McGuigan took the Eddie Futch Award as Trainer of the Year.