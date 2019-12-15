Quins leapfrog Institute to ease relegation fears

A blistering second-half triple saw Cork Harlequins win a 3-2 cracker over Catholic Institute at Rosbrien for a morale-boosting first win of the EY Hockey League season in their last tie before Christmas.

It was a first meeting between the Munster rivals on this stage with the high volume of youngsters involved enjoying this provincial showdown for the first time at adult level.

The Limerick side took the early advantage via Emer Ryan but they were not able to capitalise further before half-time.

Quins started the second half more aggressively and began to create chances with Emma Barber, Niamh O’Leary and Leah O’Shea putting in strong performances.

And they were rewarded twice in quick succession in the third quarter with Emily O’Leary and Amy O’Shea doing the damage to swap the lead before Leah O’Shea made the game seemingly safe with five minutes to go.

Rosie Pratt got one back at the death in a wild final phase of the game but Quins held on, jumping above the Limerick side and out of the relegation playoff place.

Insta had a chance to bounce back on Sunday against high-flying Loreto but the Dubliners racked up three first quarter goals to quickly assert their control.

Sarah Torrans, Siofra O’Brien and Jessica Meeke were all on the mark before the Limerick side awoke from their slumber and fought back brilliantly.

Penalty corner goals from Naomi Carroll and Pratt got them right back in the hunt before half-time but World Cup star Hannah Matthews made it 4-2 to see out the Loreto win.

It was Matthews’ second crucial goal of the weekend, netting a last minute winner against Railway Union a day earlier in a 3-2 result, the upshot of which sees Loreto move to within two points of leaders Pegasus.

For Institute, they sit in ninth place, three points clear of basement side Belfast Harlequins who occupy the automatic relegation place.

In Munster men’s division one, Cork C of I cruised to their second double-digit win in five outings, beating Waterford 12-1 at Garryduff.

Jonny Bruton top scored while Stephen Sweetnam was also on the mark on his return to the club after a spell with Pembroke, adding another experienced campaigner to their line-up.

Bandon continue to give chase with a 2-0 success at UCC, David Smith and Fionn O’Leary netting.

The west Cork now await their opponents for the St Stephen’s Day Peard Cup final with C of I facing Harlequins in the remaining semi-final next Saturday. Quins will play their back match against Ashton on Tuesday evening.